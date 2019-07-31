Carroll Electric Cooperative is in the “very early stages” of developing a corridor for extending a new line in the region.
Early plans call for the corridor to extend from south of Green Forest in Carroll County to the Smyrna area in Madison County, according to Nancy Plagge, director of corporate communications.
“As part of a long-term plan to maintain reliable electric service to parts of Madison and Carroll counties, Carroll Electric Cooperative is in the initial planning stages for a new line between Green Forest and Huntsville. An extensive study has identified the need for an alternative source of power in this area,” Plagge said in a news release.
Green Forest is about 35 miles northeast of Huntsville.
The new line will be approximately 25-28 miles long, depending on the final route.
“The proposed corridor includes land owners along a general route that is 1-1.5 miles wide,” Plagge said. “Depending on several factors, including input from land owners, the final route of the line will selected.”
The proposed line “is in addition to what is presently serving these areas now.”
Carroll Electric held a meeting last Thursday in the Rule community, south of Green Forest, for landowners and other interested persons.
Plagge said “attendees at each meeting were able to view maps, design drawings, and pose questions about the project.” No other meetings are scheduled at this time, she said.
Carroll Electric is headquartered in Berryville, with a local office along U.S. 412B in Huntsville.
“Presently, approximately 13,800 of the cooperative’s members could be impacted from the loss of a single source of power,” the news release said.
According to Kean Steely, vice president of engineering and operations, “the industry requires contingency plans. The need for this project has been advancing for years,” he said in the news release.
“We have reached the tipping point where the demand for electricity, industry best-practices, and the absence of any other foreseeable solution have converged,” he said.
Plagge said Carroll Electric has gotten a good response to its plans.
“Our team received good information from property owners about land features and uses that will be critical for assigning the route of the new line,” she said in the news release. “People seemed appreciative of the information and were generally favorable to the project.”
Plagge said the new line is expected to be finished by 2025.
Carroll Electric serves 6,650 customers in Madison County and over 100,000 throughout 11 counties in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri.
For details, call Plagge at 870-423-2161, ext. 1322, or email nplagge@carrollecc.com. The company’s website is www.carrollecc.com.
