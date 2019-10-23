Locations of two CTE buildings change

Construction of Career and Technical Education buildings in Huntsville and St. Paul could get started by the end of this year, though they will not be in the original locations as planned.
Huntsville School District Superintendent Dennis Fisher recently said that if all goes as planned, the CTE facilities will be ready to use when the school year begins next August.
“That’s our hope. It’s not just the buildings, we’ve got to get the equipment in there. Miss [Roxanne] Enix and Miss [Audra] Kimball, the high school principals ... are working really hard with the department of education and others for equipment.
“We’re going to talk to some of the local businesses about partnerships,” he said. “We’ve got a lot going on behind the scenes on those already. I hope by next August we’re ready to roll, then the activities center the year after that.”
Madison County voters in May approved a 3.9-mill increase for the school district. The increase will raise the district’s millage rate to 36 mills and will fund an activities center, two CTE facilities and air conditioning for the St. Paul and Charles H. Berry Gymnasiums.
CTE buildings
Phil Jones of C.L. Crawford Construction said the project cost for the two CTE buildings, activities building and the HVAC projects is about $13-14 million. The district will use some funds on-hand – including a $1 donation made years ago by Hindsville business owner A.T. Smith – toward the bonds. Former Superintendent Tammi Davis said that because of his donation, Smith’s name, or a different name of his choosing, will be displayed at a CTE facility.
In January, the estimate for the CTE buildings was $3.642 million to $3.778 million, Fisher said. “They’re liquid right now,” he said due to changes in prices of steel and other products.
Based on student surveys, St. Paul CTE will be used to teach auto body shop and certified nursing assistant classes. The Huntsville CTE will offer instruction in diesel mechanic, CNA, welding and one more area, possibly emergency response. The CNA testing also could be done locally.
The St. Paul CTE facility will feature two pods, whereas the Huntsville facility will include four.
The locations of the CTE buildings are different from what was originally planned, Fisher said.
“This decision evolved over time. I cannot tell you the exact date, however the reasoning to move the CTE at St. Paul to the site next to 23 highway was to stay out of the flood plane and stay away from the septic field which is directly behind the gym,” Fisher said in an email.
“The reasoning behind the decision to move the CTE at Huntsville to the site at our current Technology and Maintenance Facility was two-fold. The site would take less dirt work, and moving it would allow the district to add future construction of athletic facilities adjacent to the Activity Center.
The Huntsville CTE building will be constructed just west of the current Transportation and Maintenance Facility located along College Street just north of the Elizabeth Richardson Center.
“Originally they had talked about putting it up over here off of Cain where the activities building is going to be on the land they purchased, but, what we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to be forward thinking,” Fisher said.
“Someday we’d like to not only have our activities center, that soccer field, but maybe some baseball, softball fields if they fit. So to save room for that in the future, the majority of the folks and the school board thought it would be good to put it over there. They’ve already surveyed it, they’ve done some core drilling. It’s really going to be, I think, a good site and a good fit.”
The CTE building in St. Paul will be built along Highway 23/16 between the St. Paul Library and the school cafeteria. The original location was going to have the building behind the gym.
“I like the site there. They’ve already done the core drilling and so I think everyone’s excited about having that building right there on the highway where you can see it and show it off,” Fisher said. “It’s going to be a great asset to our schools as well as St. Paul.”
Fisher also discussed why the site moved from behind the gym, as originally proposed.
“We looked at different things as far as behind the gym and different things, but I think based off of, part of that is in a flood plain,” Fisher said of the St. Paul location.
“You can build in a flood plain but your insurance cost is probably going to be higher. We also had some sewer, septic issues down there.”
A meeting – which The Record was not told about in advance and was in violation of the Freedom of Information Act – was held on Sept. 24 to present the final plans for the CTE Buildings.
At the meeting were two school board members, school officials, Fisher and several community leaders. A third school board member took part in the meeting over the telephone. Several city employees and Fire Department Chief Kevin Shinn also attended.
The Record last Thursday received copies of the final plans, dated Oct. 11 by Architecture Plus, Inc., located in Fort Smith. The plans were received through a Freedom of Information request filed by The Record.
“Once they do that [finalize plans] they will get them to CR Crawford, our construction management team, and then they will go to the media with it and advertise for bids. I think it takes two weeks to get those bids.”
Fisher said he hopes construction on the CTE buildings can start this year.
“I certainly anticipate it. It’s what, October fifth, we’re going to be close to November before they let the bids. Hopefully they’ll be working on those things before the end of the year. Then after the first of the year we’re hoping to get that activities center, get the dirt work started on that.”
The millage produced a bond of $13.4 million, which is in the bank, Fisher said.
“I think it was around 9 [million for the activities center], then 3 [CTE buildings], then they figured $800,000 for the HVAC. That was going to roughly eat up the $13.4 million.”
Fisher thanked the school board and other people who volunteered to visit other schools to see their CTE centers.
“We’ve had a lot of input on this. It’s going to be a process that our community can really be proud of.”
The CTE building in St. Paul will be 56 feet deep and 121 feet wide, according to the plans. It will have two classrooms, two project labs, two boys and two girls bathrooms, storage spaces and offices. There also will be a pair of overhead sectional doors to serve the two sides of the building and a cover in the front.
According to the plans, the CTE building in Huntsville will be built north to south with six classrooms, four project labs, storage rooms, offices, overhead sectional doors, 10 total bathrooms, and two outside covers.
The two sections of the Huntsville building will be 55 feet deep and approximately 300 feet wide total, according to principal architect H. Craig Boone.
New HVAC systems
Fisher stressed that the gyms will get air conditioning, plus new heating systems as part of the work, which began two weeks ago in St. Paul and a bit later in Huntsville.
“They’re about a week and a half in. They’re making good progress,” he said about the work in St. Paul.
“The reason why it’s moving faster down there is simply because they had the air conditioning units pretty much in stock because they’re small down there ... They were able to get the equipment in quicker. They’re moving along.”
Both gyms will get spiral ducts placed along the ceilings.
Duct work was scheduled to be shipped to the gyms last Wednesday and should arrive this week. Electrical gear is to ship Nov. 7 for St. Paul, which will take about a week to install, he said.
HVAC units for the Charles H. Berry Gym in Huntsville will be shipped Nov. 31. Electrical gear will be shipped on Nov. 7.
Fisher said work also has begun in Huntsville.
“They’ve actually started some. The reason why it’s behind is obviously the units are bigger, they’re going to have to get on the roof and do some work there,” he said.
Concrete pads where HVAC units will be placed were poured in front of and behind the gym.
“Really, because of the timeline, we don’t want to get too quick to strip that old heating unit out because if it gets cold obviously we need heat in there. If it gets into late or mid November, it’s going to be cold so we need heat.”
Fisher said contractors will need about two days to pull out the old heating units.
“The air conditioning’s going to be wonderful, but also we’re going to upgrade and get brand new heating equipment,” he said.
The original budget range for both gyms was from $793,000 to $865,000.
“The actual cost on the bid was $687,616, so we came in under budget on that. So that is good news.”
In an email, Fisher said, “The HVAC work at St. Paul is progressing at a quick pace. All exterior units are set and plumbed in. Most of the electrical work is complete. The Spiral Duct work for the interior of the gym is set to ship out the 16th of this month,” he wrote.
“We anticipate that the HVAC work at St. Paul will be completed by the end of October. The HVAC work at Huntsville is in progress, however since the units for this project are a much bigger capacity there will be a longer lag time on getting them installed. There has been work at Charles Berry [Gym], but it will take longer to complete because of the lag time on equipment.”
The HVAC project in Huntsville will have to work around activities in the gym, including the 4A-1 District Volleyball Tournament taking place this week.
“We’re just going to work around that,” he said.
“If enough of the equipment for the Huntsville gym comes in, then at that time I’m hoping we get a little window we can jump in there and do a little work,” he said.
“Obviously we’re going to host that district tournament, then after it’s over we’re going to jump in there and try to get something done by basketball season. That’s just part of the process. When you can’t do it during the summer and the time line didn’t permit it, well, we’re going to do the best we can.”
Fisher noted, “We want this, so we’re going to make sure that we work with them [contractors].”
About air conditioning in St. Paul, Fisher said, “I think next spring when that graduation rolls around, I think they’re going to be tickled to death.”
Patience needed
Fisher said he’s had to practice patience when it comes to the construction projects.
“I guess sometimes we get impatient. I know the taxpayers stepped up and voted for this millage increase,” he said.
“There’s been a lot of people say, ‘how come we’re not doing anything.’ We’ve been doing things. I’ll be glad when we get the CTE centers going.”
Fisher said he has been frustrated at times, but not often.
“As far as frustration, there are always some setbacks, miscommunications along the way. As such, I think it’s went pretty well. I wish it was done yesterday, but it’s not. But I’m going to continue to work hard,” he said.
Fisher said schools will benefit from having the CTE buildings, a new activities center in Huntsville and new HVAC units in the gyms.
“Anytime you can build something new or improve your schools, it just helps your attitude overall. I think it’s going to be a great thing for our schools,” he said.
