School board votes on new handbooks

The Huntsville School Board voted on Thursday in favor of the recommended 2019-20 handbooks, which had omitted a previous proposal to reduce the number of graduating valedictorians to a single student.
“They took everything out,” Huntsville School Board President Danny Thomas told the board regarding the valedictorian proposal. “It stayed exactly like it has been in the past.”
The board voted in its regular monthly meeting on July 8 to table the recommended changes to the student handbooks. Speaking on behalf of a committee at the high school, Principal Roxanne Enix presented the proposal before the board and said that, if approved, graduating classes from 2023 on would have one valedictorian and one salutatorian. Currently, any student with a grade point average exceeding a 4.0 is recognized at graduation as a valedictorian.
One large change that will be enacted at the high school with Thursday’s approval is that certain Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses will be eligible for high honors credits.
Per the handbook, a high honor graduate must complete 9 honors or AP courses, with a minimum of two AP courses in either math, science or social studies. Two sets of the following CTE courses can be used as part of the nine required hours:
• Automotive: Electrical Systems and Engine Performance
• Agriculture: Poultry Science and Agri Metals
• EAST: EAST 3 and 4
• Business: Marketing and Marketing Management
• EMS: CERT and Fire 2
• FACS: Orientation to Teaching I and II
• Computer Science: Robotics I and II.
Honor graduates must complete at least four honors or AP courses with a minimum of one AP course in math, science or social studies, and one of those CTE courses may be used as part of the required four hours.
For more coverage from Thursday's meeting, see next week's edition of The Record.
