A project to improve Highway 23 between Huntsville and Eureka Springs received funding recently from the Arkansas State Highway Commission.
A news release said the Nov. 6 bid opening awarded more than $164 million for various construction projects.
The $6,987,304.05 bid for the Highway 23 improvements was awarded to APAC-Central, Inc., in Fayetteville.
The bid was for resurfacing 23.1 miles from Huntsville to Eureka Springs in Madison and Carroll counties.
Beginning at the Carroll County border and going north, there will be two locations where overlay only will take place.
Overlay and shoulder widening will take place along the entire 20.67 miles, except in the two locations that have overlay only. The shoulders will be widened by two feet on both sides, when possible.
The road will not be closed during repairs, but will likely be reduced to one lane, according to District 9 Engineer Steve Lawrence. He guessed the project will take three to four months to complete.
The section of Highway 23 includes “high-accident locations,” according to Lawrence.
Just north of the intersection of highways 23 and 127, the state will remove trees and a billboard to aid drivers’ views.
