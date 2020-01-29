Library director brings love of reading to job

By Ellen Kreth
For The Record
Fittingly, Wes Fowler Madison County Public Library Director Staci Hatfield Evans has always been an avid reader and currently has several books on her nightstand. But one person in Madison County might have actually read more than Evans last year.
Evans’ daughter, Bella, a fifth-grader at Huntsville Intermediate School, is the top reader at the school having recently read more than two million words last semester. Bella also won the county’s spelling bee competing against third through seventh graders and is looking forward to participating in the state spelling bee on Feb. 1.
Since becoming director of the library in Jan. 2016, Staci Evans has worked to encourage children, such as Bella and also her 5-year-old son, Ty, as well as adults to not only read more but to utilize and engage with the Madison County Public Library.
Evans, who has been director for four years, has added a lot of programming to the library schedule for children and adults of all ages, including adding more opportunities for Toddler Story Time, starting a gamers’ club, hosting a Lego Club and a Play Dough Club, continuing with book clubs, hosting a summer reading program and participating in a spring fund-raiser for the library.
The library, located on North College Street in Huntsville, also offers computer services, free WiFi and works hard to stock books “that I know our patrons will love,” Evans said.
One event coming up will start at the library but will offer outreach to another organization in the community. During the first two weeks of February, children are encouraged and needed to visit the library to make Valentines for the residents of Countryside Assisted Living in Huntsville. The library needs children to make about 100 Valentines for Countryside residents and to help deliver those Valentines.
That outreach is just one of the events hosted regularly by the library, which has seen several additions to its offerings since Evans was named director.
“One of the first things that we did was to build on was Toddler Story Time,” Evans said. “It was once a month but now it’s once a week.”
Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., toddlers visit the library for story time and a craft or activity. “Sometimes, it’s a craft to take home and other times it’s an activity to participate in,” she said.
Evans has added a lot of programming to the library schedule not only for toddlers but for kids and adults of all ages.
The library hosts a gamers’ club that meets two times a month – on the first and third Tuesday – at 4:30 p.m. for teens ages eight to 18. “That’s been a successful program that gets teens involved.”
The library hosts a book club once a month, “Chapter Chicks” that meets the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. Chapter members chose the book, which is currently “Juliet Naked” by Nick Hornby. “We have book club leaders that keep everyone on topic,” when they meet to discuss the book, Evans said.
Spring break will also draw students in for actives each day including crafts, movies, snacks and hosting the gamers’ club. Also during the spring, the library will work with a fund-raising arm of the library to host a “Spring Fling,” which will include games, prizes, face-painting and activities for children of all ages.
During the summer months, the library hosts a reading program for children of all ages. Evans will begin to promote the program this spring, encouraging students to set a summer reading goal and then keep track with a log of the books that they read. At the end of the summer, the library hosts a celebration, with games and activities and a cookout with Today’s Bank cooking hot dogs and hamburgers.
“That’s one of the events that I’m most proud of because it draws kids in,” Evans said. Some children read books that they have at home, but “we encourage them to come into the library for the programs.”
Growth, Expansion
Under Evans’ direction, the library has seen growth not only in programing. “Our circulation has gone up each year and so have our eBooks,” Evans said.
Lately, discussions in the community have taken place concerning the library’s need for more room.
Jonathan Formanek, owner of the Faubus house, made an offer to the Huntsville School District that a foundation that he is associated with buy the former Walmart building on Lee Street and sell part of the building to the school district for $1,000,000 for the school’s Career Technical Education building that the board is constructing after the county voted to increase its millage rate. Formanek had proposed having the foundation use the proceeds from the sale of the part of the building to fund moving the library to the other part of the Walmart building, thereby adding more space to the current library.
“We are excited that someone in our community has taken an interest in the library’s needs,” Evans said. “Mr. Formanek has already been very generous in donating to the library, and we appreciate him so much.
“As for his vision of relocating, that is something I can’t answer right now – there are just too many questions and there are a lot people, including the county judge and the Madison County Library Board, that would ultimately be over that kind of decision,” she said.
“He really does want to better the community. He has a vision, but I don’t know if it’s feasible at this time.”
The school board has currently declined Formanek’s offer. But, the discussion remains whether or not the library needs more room.
“We are in need of expansion – are shelving, bigger areas for programs/events, and private meeting rooms,” Evans said. “I’m not sure at what point we would be able to do this, but it is on our radar. As much as we need more space, we also have a huge need for more staff. And with more space, that need would only increase. Unfortunately, we are not in a position to hire more staff at this point – the budget is simply not there,” Evans said.
The library staff includes Evans, and one other full-time employee, Johnna Cornett and three part-time employees, Angela Porterfield, Judy Verboski and Debbie Diver.
Current Funding
The current library building was built with the help of the late and former County Judge Wes Fowler and is approximately 15 years old.
The library is part of the Carroll and Madison counties libraries system, which just celebrated its 20-year anniversary and is celebrating the milestone with commemorative library cards. Within the system, Carroll County has three libraries and Madison County has libraries in Huntsville, Kingston and St. Paul.
The Madison County Library Board is responsible for allocating the budget each year. Members of the library board include Pat Anderson, Dena James, Jay Moffett, Bill Horrell, Amy Hasty, Twilla Bryant and Joan Johnson.
“We go above and beyond and we get told that a lot,” Evans said. “A big part of what we do is helping people.
“We have such an amazing staff. They go above and beyond for our patrons. I’m so lucky to have them and I couldn’t do it without them,” Evans said.
The library is funded through a one-mill dedicated county tax and a voluntary tax, as well as donations. According the County Judge Frank Weaver, the library’s budget for 2019 was $212,164.00, which includes expenses and salaries, but does not cover any building costs. The building is owned by the county and the library is not charged rent for the building. Carroll County libraries are funded with a dedicated two mill county tax.
“We have the highest circulation in the whole system and we do it with one-third to one-half of the staff” compared to other libraries in the system, Evans said.
The library also relies on fund-raisers and donations from community members. One such foundation that raises money for the libraries each year is the Madison and Carroll counties foundation board, which hosts a yearly event in Eureka Springs, Books and Bloom, which features local and national authors. This year’s event will take place on from on May 17 from noon to 5 p.m. in Eureka Springs.
Currently, the library is in need of crafting supplies, including paper, crayons, markers and stickers. “We have a budget (for crafts), but it’s tight,” Evans said.
Evans is appreciative of the six active library volunteers, but noted that the library has a need for more. “High school students are always welcome,” Evans said. “Teens that need volunteer hours, we’re happy to have them.”
Another group of volunteers takes care of the grounds of the library. The Master Gardner Program is responsible for the care and maintenance of the flower beds surrounding the Library. “It’s a big job,” she said. “We reached out to them and they have done it for a few years.”
Growing up Reading
As a teenager and a child, Evans always had a love of reading, even though she didn’t have plans to become a librarian.
“Since I was a little kid, I’ve always enjoyed reading,” she said. “I go in spurts and get busy in life.”
Evans’ mother, Terese Hatfield, has been a teacher and the junior and senior high cheer coach at the high school for a number of years, yet Evans chose not to cheer on the sidelines, but rather to play basketball under the legendary coach Charlie Berry’s direction. Evans’ father is Kenny Hatfield.
Evans graduated from Huntsville High School in 1999 and played basketball for the College of the Ozark in Point Lookout, Mo., before graduating with a degree in dietetics. She completed a one-year internship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock before moving to Springdale, where she worked for Metabolic Research Center for 10 years.
She and her husband, Josh Evans, who is a CPA and the Chief Financial Officer for RLP Investments, a construction company in Bentonville, live in Hindsville.
“We feel so centrally located where we live.”
After having children, Evans cut her hours and eventually stayed home for a couple of years. But, when the library director’s job came open after more than 20 years, she knew she didn’t want to miss the opportunity.
“For me, part of it is that I wanted to work in Huntsville and be involved in the community. And, I felt that it was time for a career change. ... I wanted to be a part of the community and work where my kids go to school.
“I honestly can’t imagine doing anything else.”
And, what are some of those books on her nightstand currently? “Regretting You,” by Colleen Hoover, who is Evans’ favorite author; “Conviction” by Denise Mina; and “Then She Was Gone,” by Lisa Jewell.
Evans said she is often asked for reading suggestions. Some of her favorite authors that she would like to entertain at a dinner party include Hoover, Helen Hardt, B.A. Paris, Jane Green and Penelope Sky.
A full calendar of events for the library can be found online, on the library’s Facebook page and a hard copy is also available at the library. Any Madison County resident is welcome to utilize the library, including checking out books, eBooks, DVDs, utilizing the computers, WiFi and getting help filling out forms or applications.
