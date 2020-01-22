The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter has opened an office on the second floor of the Madison County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St.
The office is located next to the judge’s chambers on the second floor and the county the allowing the office space rent-free.
All services are offered free of charge to clients, according to a news release from development coordinator Megan Koontz in Rogers.
The mission of the NWAWS “is to break the cycle of violence in Northwest Arkansas,” the release from Koontz said.
“We believe that we cannot truly break the cycle if we do not have a presence in every area of Northwest Arkansas and if we do not offer comprehensive services in more remote places.”
The office can offer a variety of services to clients including helping with orders of protection, them with divorce proceedings, finding affordable housing, and helping with filling out applications.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“Any individual in Madison County or closely neighboring communities who has or currently is experiencing domestic or sexual violence is eligible for services,” the news release said.
Koontz can be reached at 246-0353, extension 141, or mkoontz@nwaws.org.
The women’s shelter crisis hotline, which is answered 24 hours a day, is (800) 775-9011 or (479) 246-9999.
Find out more by visiting https://nwaws.org/ on the Internet.
The website says “More than 136,000 people in Northwest Arkansas are affected by violence.” The organization operates a safe place to stay for men, women and their children “that are seeking to escape an abusive situation.”
The website says that in 2015, the group provided 9,377 nights of safe shelter to 456 individuals.
The organization opened a thrift store in 1992 to “uplift the shelter’s programs.” Proceeds from the store “help keep our services free to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”
The store is located at 1622 S. 8th St., in Rogers.
