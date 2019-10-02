Son arrested in shooting of father in Huntsville

Ronnie Littlehawk Jr., 23, of Huntsville, was arrested in the Sept. 24 shooting of his father and jailed on a second-degree attempted murder count, according to information from law enforcement officials and with the Madison and Washington counties sheriffs’ offices.
On the night of Tuesday, Sept. 24, about 9:20 p.m., Huntsville police were dispatched to a shooting at the home of Ronnie Littlehawk Sr., 41, within the Huntsville city limits, according to interviews with Capt. Josh Herring of the Huntsville Police Department.
Officers arrived to find the father shot in the abdomen with a small-caliber revolver, and learned the father and son had engaged in a verbal altercation.
“Both had been drinking,” Herring wrote in a news release.
Littlehawk Sr. was transported to a regional hospital, according to the release. Herring said that he had no further information on which hospital was caring for the shooting victim, but that, according to the latest information he had, the elder Littlehawk was recovering in the ICU (intensive-care unit).
As of Thursday afternoon, the official police incident report covering the shooting had yet to be completed, Herring said, noting the case was still under investigation pending further interviews.
Littlehawk Jr. was arrested at 10:55 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office records. He was taken into custody, interviewed at the Huntsville Police Department and later transported to and booked into the Madison County Jail.
Littlehawk Jr. appeared in Madison County Circuit Court earlier that day at 7:45 a.m. for a Rule 8.1 hearing, according to the Washington County log.
Madison County and Washington County jail records show Littlehawk Jr. has an upcoming court date on Nov. 12 at 8:15 a.m. Washington County’s log shows this hearing is set for Madison County Circuit Court and that the son has a $125,000 bond.
