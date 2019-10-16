The St. Paul Town Council is proceeding with plans to put a proposed 2 percent sales tax on the March 2020 ballot.
Mayor Nina Selz said nine people attended a public hearing at last Tuesday’s council meeting.
“They were all in favor,” Selz said. “We had a show of hands and everybody raised their hand, 100 percent. None of the opponents have said anything, so we’re going to go forth and make a contract with the law firm.”
The council will use Friday, Eldredge & Clark law firm in Little Rock, “a firm previously used in Madison County for similar purposes,” Selz said.
The town held two public hearings and sent a letter to registered voters in the community, explaining the proposed tax.
Selz said the deadline to have the ordinance submitted to the Madison County Clerk’s office is Nov. 18. The St. Paul Council will have a reading of the ordinance at its Nov. 12 meeting, which will start at 6 p.m.
Selz said the law firm will charge by the hour up to a maximum of $3,000.
“They handle the ordinance, the wording and the ballots and the filings and all that kind of stuff. We’re going to try to get everything in by Nov. 18, which is the deadline, so we can be on the March ballot.”
Selz said a sales tax would pay for itself.
“It’s going to cost us some money, but we think we’ll recover it within at least two years.”
Selz added in an email message, “If the bid is successful, collection of tax monies would commence in less than three months from the time of published election results.”
Also in the email, Selz wrote, “The town’s operating revenue currently comes from the county, state, utility franchise fees, and donations. In the 2018 calendar year, the amount accrued in the town’s General Fund account was $17,957.12, of which $986.98 was received from Madison County and $12,173.10 from the state. The town employs one part-time person (recorder/treasurer). The other elected officials (mayor and council members) do not receive pay or stipends.”
Selz said that at the last election, there were 55 registered voters in the community, which had a population of 113 in the 2000 U.S. Census.
St. Paul currently does not have a sales tax. Plans announced by Dollar General to open a store there brought the issue forth in July.
Selz said a local sales tax could “help us with expenses here.”
When a Dollar General opened in Goshen last year, then-Mayor Max Poye said the store projected sales between $900,000 and $1.5 million a year, which would generate between $9,000 and $15,000 in sales tax for the city.
Current places of business in St. Paul include the Snack Shack, Ahart’s Grocery and Kimball’s Grocery store. Ahart’s is the only place in town that sells gasoline.
Crystal Ghassemi, spokeswoman for Dollar General, said, “At this time, our store under construction on Highway 23 in St. Paul, Arkansas does not have plans to offer fuel.
“I am excited to tell you that construction is progressing well on the new store. Based on our current timeline, we anticipate the store to open after the first of the year with an official grand opening ceremony in the weeks following.”
According to Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker, St. Paul will first have to adopt an ordinance levying a local sales and use tax.
“The council would also need to adopt an ordinance calling for a special election on the sales tax,” Blocker said. “It is considered a special election, even if it is held in conjunction with the Preferential Primary Election or the General Election.”
Blocker said, “Only voters who reside in the incorporated city limits of St. Paul would be eligible to vote on the matter.”
In other business last week, Selz said she will attend a conference on Oct. 24 in Little Rock to sign paperwork for a Rural Services Block Grant.
Selz said she attended a small conference last week in Huntsville with Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge. The state official “said the chief complaint that her office gets is robo calls.” Selz said those on hand also talked about students who vape or use electronic smoking devices in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.