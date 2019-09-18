Bryant declared not guilty for 2018 shooting

A little more than a year ago, the lives of two Madison County families changed forever when anger and frustration collided with loud and ill-mannered behavior.
Dale Wayne Bryant, 56, of Combs was tried last week for the Aug. 8, 2018, shooting death of 30-year-old Samuel Scott “Scotty” Hicks after a confrontation over disruptive behaviors at Bryant’s neighbor’s house that spring and summer. Dakota Stillwell was living next door to Bryant at the time of the shooting. Hicks was visiting Stillwell. Bryant shot Hicks in the back with a 12-gauge shotgun around 8 a.m. and Hicks died at the scene. According to an Arkansas Crime Laboratory report, eight buckshot pellets entered Hicks’ back, causing damage to his vital organs.
On Friday, Sept. 13, after two-and-a-half hours of deliberation, a Madison County jury found Bryant not guilty on four possible charges from which they could choose one: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or negligent homicide. During the trial, Bryant had argued that he shot Hicks in self-defense. Bryant’s attorney, Terry Harper, argued that Bryant had been continually harassed by his neighbors.
Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay had admonished everyone in the courtroom to refrain from emotional outbursts after the jury rendered its verdict, but the emotion could not be stopped completely. Bryant’s supporters shed tears of relief while Hicks’ supporters shed tears of shock. Immediately after the trial, several Hicks supporters made comments of disbelief saying in effect that “people can get away with murder in Madison County.”
The trial turned on the characters of the key witnesses, all of Combs – defendant Dale Bryant and friends of the deceased, Aaron Burnett, Gary Justice Dill and Stillwell.
Prosecutor Matt Durrett told the jury in closing arguments that the main facts were not in dispute. Bryant did shoot Hicks in the back, killing him. “This isn’t a who done it. This is a ‘why?’” He said the case hinged on the words of the witnesses and would come down to “Who do you believe?” Was Bryant’s claim of self-defense credible or did he exercise poor judgment because of his intense anger?
Durrett said, referring to Burnett, Dill and Stillwell, “Now these three guys are not angels,” but the witnesses for Hicks had nothing to gain by lying about the circumstances of that day. Bryant’s life, however, depended on his self-defense argument. His incentive to lie was strong, Durrett said. He cited the words of a former 4th Circuit judge who said otherwise decent people can do bad things, good people can make bad choices.
Harper told the jury that Bryant is a fourth-generation Madison County resident and Bryant is well-regarded and respected in the community. Bryant was a football player and class president of St. Paul High School.
Thus the verdict turned on the credibility of the witnesses. One question in the trial was pivotal: Whether Hicks did or did not have access to a shotgun that Burnett had been carrying before the shooting.
In Bryant’s interview with Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. Russell Alberts on the night of the shooting, Bryant indicated he thought the shotgun Burnett had been carrying was on top of or at the back of a car at the scene.
On the other hand, Burnett and Stillwell, witnesses for the prosecution, said that when they were talking with Bryant at the property fence line on the day of the shooting, Bryant had leaned his shotgun against the fence and Burnett put his shotgun in a nearby camper, which meant Hicks, who approached the group later, would have been ignorant of its presence.
Alberts testified that he did not search for the shotgun Burnett had been carrying.
Both parties agreed on several points: That a dog defecating in Bryant’s yard on the morning of Aug. 8, 2018, started the events that led to the death of Hicks. That’s when Bryant followed the path of the dog, shotgun in hand, he saw his neighbor Stillwell and Stillwell’s friend Burnett walking toward Bryant’s place. Burnett was also carrying a shotgun. Burnett pointed his shotgun at Bryant at one point but brought it down after Stillwell said something to Burnett. Stillwell testified that he told Burnett to “lay it down” and the three men began to talk.
The discussion between Burnett, Stillwell and Bryant was heated then cooled down as they talked. Then Hicks approached the group on foot and Bryant focused on him after Stillwell said Hicks had been wielding the laser that morning and shining it around Bryant’s house. Mary Bryant, wife of the defendant, testified that they did not call the sheriff’s office about their neighbors’ activities. She said they told Madison County Reserve Deputy Dan Martin at the end of July. Durrett pointed out that no record exists of the Bryants’ complaint.
Bryant approached Hicks with shotgun in hand. He has a bad hip and navigated carefully down a two- or three-foot bank while heading toward Hicks through a gap in the fence. Bryant said during his initial interview, “as soon as I got to the bottom, before the water main crosses there, I mean he was there.” Bryant said Hicks knocked his shotgun out of his hands. “I mean, woof, he had it away and then he was just – I mean he opened up,” Bryant said, referring to Hicks beating him.
Prosecution witnesses said Bryant hit Hicks in the face with his shotgun though no facial injuries were noted by either Alberts or Dr. Jennifer Forsyth, forensic pathologist with the Arkansas Crime Lab.
Bryant denies hitting Hicks in the face. Harper told the jury that it was Hicks who had beaten Bryant unconscious. Bryant testified that Hicks hit him six or seven times, leaving him with a concussion.
Though Bryant claimed that he lost consciousness, all three prosecution witnesses testified that Bryant was never unconscious. EMTs who examined Bryant the day of the shooting diagnosed mild shock, but made no note of a concussion.
After the beating, Stillwell told Hicks to leave, and Hicks retreated to the house. Bryant discovered that his face was bloody on both sides, picked up the shotgun that had been tossed behind him, and said he was intending to leave. Dill testified that he and Hicks were going to leave. Testimony showed Hicks was walking toward Dill’s vehicle.
Bryant said he thought Hicks was walking toward the car where Bryant thought a shotgun was. Bryant said Hicks bent down by the car and when he raised up, he could see something in Hicks’ hand and believed it to be a gun. Bryant fired a shot at a tree near Hicks to scare Hicks, he said. Hicks did not break stride. Bryant reloaded the chamber and fired again, striking Hicks in the back. He said Hicks fell flat on his back. “I think what happened from me pulling the first, I don’t think I ever let my finger off the trigger,” Bryant told Alberts.
How Neighbors Got
Crossways
Bryant told Alberts in their interview that he and Stillwell had been on an even keel prior to the shooting. Bryant, who stated he had lived on Madison County Road 4322 in Combs for 15 years, had told Stillwell years ago, “you stay over there, you drink, smoke your heads off...and we just went along.” Bryant indicated that after meth makers near St. Paul were rousted by law enforcement, others started up. “Aaron (Burnett) moved that trailer in there that’s in there now,” Bryant said, referring to a trailer that had been placed near the Bryant home.
It was May 2018 when Stillwell allowed Burnett to place his trailer about 30 feet from the Bryant home around 2 a.m. one morning. In her testimony, Mary Bryant said it quickly became a “drug trailer,” a name she adopted because of strong smells coming from it and cans, propane tanks, tubing, batteries, and tarps littered around it.
Bryant and his wife described months of chronic loud music; heavy, often loud, traffic; both headlights and laser lights shining into their home at night and into Bryant’s face as he tried to sleep in his recliner; and trash strewn about by Stillwell’s dogs. Mary Bryant testified that on some nights as many as 40 cars would come and go from Stillwell’s.
In a discussion between Bryant and Stillwell that took place about a week before the shooting, Stillwell conceded that those behaviors were not good and he would “take care” of the dogs, trash, visitors, headlights, and lasers. Bryant and Stillwell shook hands. Things improved for a few days then began to revert to the same early morning disturbances.
From Meth to Murder
Forsyth testified to eight pellet wounds found in Hicks’ body. Six pellets were lodged in Hicks’ torso where they had caused shredding of his right kidney and liver. One pellet was lodged in his spine. Forsyth found two exit wounds. She said blood tests revealed the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine, cannabinoid and nicotine in Hicks.
No one disputes that Hicks had been using drugs during that time. But Brenda Hicks and Nancy Peoples, mother and grandmother of Hicks, are distressed at the relentless vilification of Scott at the trial.
“Scott was a happy and good-hearted boy,” his mother said. “He loved outdoor activities.” Hicks didn’t hunt, she said, but liked to float on local creeks, hike and ride his bike as much as he could. He would mow neighbors’ yards in the Madison County Road 5540 area for very little money or no money if the people couldn’t afford it.
Hicks graduated from St. Paul high school after attending Fayetteville schools until he was 9 years old, when the family moved to Madison County. He had worked at a Walmart vision center for 12 years until he quit in early 2017, Brenda Hicks said. His marriage was falling apart around that time, too.
Brenda Hicks said she has to admit that her son was taking drugs at that time but does not believe that his killing was justified. “He will never have a chance to change his life for the better,” she said.
A civil suit for wrongful death was filed by the estate of Hicks on Sept. 3, 2019, in the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s office. Bryant was served in the Madison County Courtroom on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Bryant has 30 days from Sept. 11 to respond.
