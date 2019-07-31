Elkins man sentenced for 2017 wreck

An Elkins man will serve six months in jail for his role in a 2017 wreck that led to the death of a Hindsville woman, according to documents filed recently in the Huntsville District Court.
Robert Scott Melton, 50, changed his plea on a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide earlier this month to guilty. He was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail with six months suspended, and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine. He will serve his jail time at the Washington County Detention Center, and will be required to start paying the fine upon his release from jail.
Melton was arrested in January following a search warrant, which led to him being charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than four ounces of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance. He was also arrested then on the negligent homicide charge, a warrant for which was filed in Huntsville District Court on Aug. 13, 2018.
According to an Arkansas Start Police crash report, Melton was driving a 2006 Ford van westbound on Highway 74 on the morning of Dec. 8, 2017, when the van crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound Chevrolet truck head-on. The driver of the truck, 66-year-old Marilyn Ann Pitts of Hindsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the report, Melton was hospitalized as a result of the accident. The day after the accident, the responding Arkansas State trooper reported that Melton provided a written statement, stating that his right front tire had “slipped off of the right side of the road,” and he over-corrected, causing the collision.
“He also stated that he might have hit a patch of ice,” the report states. “[Melton] denied any use of drugs or alcohol prior to the crash. He did state that he had used marijuana within three days of the crash. He also denied being distracted in any way and specifically was not manipulating his cell phone for any reason. [Melton] stated that he was listening to music through his cell phone at the time of the crash.”
The trooper reported that it was his opinion that Melton’s “careless and potentially negligent manner of driving was the cause of the crash.”
A probable cause report filed in the Huntsville District Court by Dep. Prosecutor Brenton Bryant states that charges were filed after Melton “negligently drove off the right side of State Highway 74 in Madison County, Arkansas, and ‘over-corrected,’ causing his vehicle to cross the centerline and strike an oncoming vehicle, causing the death of its driver, Marilyn Pitts.”
