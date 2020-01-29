Commission OKs site plan

The Huntsville Planning Commission on Monday approved a site plan for a Career and Technical Education building for the Huntsville School District.
Interim Superintendent Audra Kimball and school board member Duane Glenn attended Monday’s meeting at City Hall.
The planning commission previously determined that the new CTE building needed 59 parking spaces. The updated plans provide for 61 spots, according to Planning Director Jennifer Thomas.
The new CTE building will be constructed just off North College Street, between the Elizabeth Richardson Center and the school district’s Maintenance and Technology building.
Thomas said the Huntsville Fire Department approved the site plan. Huntsville Police Chief Todd Thomas also approved the building.
“He liked all the entrances and all the exits,” Jennifer Thomas said of her husband. “I know that was something that was discussed as a negative, but he thought it was a good thing.”
A possible easement for traffic flow onto North Gaskill also was discussed Monday.
Kimball and Glenn said the school district continues to work on gaining an easement so that traffic from the future activities center can flow onto North Gaskill.
Kimball said the district has spoken with a man who owns a piece of land just north of Boston Mountain Rural Health. Another small tract of land close by also is a possible easement, Kimball said.
“The other piece of land by the clinic on the other side of the creek is really what we need, so I’m in the process right now of getting a hold of whoever with Boston Mountain to see what they might do to work with us on that,” Kimball said. “That would be a better route for us.”
Traffic also would flow onto Cain Avenue from the activities center, which is scheduled to be built between Gaskill and Polk streets, with Cain to the south.
Glenn said it was discovered last week that a piece of land thought to have an easement onto Gaskill does not.
“We’ve got to have that for traffic,” Kimball said of access to Gaskill.
In other business Monday, the commission voted to keep its current officers in place. Stephen Ford will remain chairman, Travis Dotson, vice-chairman; and Jim Maclean secretary.
The commission also considered quarterly goals for 2020. The goals are to study a possible manufactured home park, a hotel and to review the city’s code enforcement policy regarding residential and business cleanup.
Another goal for 2020 will be the annual citywide cleanup to be held in April.
