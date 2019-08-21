County fair set for next week

The Madison County Fair next week will have more show animals than ever before, according to Madison County Fair Board President Greg Taylor.
The annual fair is scheduled for Aug. 24-31 at the county fairgrounds atop Governor’s Hill.
“We’ve got more animals than we’ve ever had I think,” Taylor said last week. “What we’ve had turned in that’s coming is more than we’ve ever had. Lots of goats, sheep, hogs, cattle and dairy, rabbits and chickens – we’ve just got more entries like that.”
Recording Secretary Tracie Jackson agreed.
“We do have lots of entries. I don’t have a complete list yet – we usually don’t have a total until after the fair,” she said. “We take entries all the way up to the fair. We don’t want anybody to get left out. We do have lots of entries right now.”
Jackson said more entries stem from a variety of reasons, including more interest from area youth.
“It fluctuates every year whenever we do this. Some kids one year might just show one animal and it sparks their interest, then the next year they might show two or three animals,” she said. “I think that’s the reason why we get more entries every year.”
Last year’s feeder sale brought in nearly $90,000. According to figures provided by the fair board, there were $71,000 in cattle sales with $18,950 add-ons.
Taylor after last year’s fair said 2,500 exhibits came from about 250 exhibitors. He also said a record number of animals were entered, including 140-150 goats, 80 or so sheep, more than 30 hogs and between 45 and 50 cows. Poultry also was entered.
Taylor estimated that between 4,000 and 5,000 people attended the 2018 fair, including the exhibitors.
Daily general gate admission this year will be $3 for those 13 and older; $1 for ages 6-12 and free for 5 and under. Season passes for Aug. 28-31 will be $8 for 13 and up and $3 for ages 6-12.
Noon exhibition poultry testing took place on Saturday, July 20. The fair pageant was held on last Saturday, Aug. 17.
All exhibits in the exhibit building will be entered from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, while rabbits will be entered from 4-7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26, will be a busy day. The exhibit buildings will be closed for judging from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the buildings and country store will be open from 5-7 p.m.
The annual rabbit show and horseshoe pitching are set for 6 p.m.
All livestock and poultry will be entered from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The exhibit buildings and country store will be open from 5-9 p.m., while weigh-in for cattle, swine, sheep and goats will be at 7 p.m.
Poultry will be judged at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, while the sheep show will be at 1:30 p.m., followed by the swine show. Exhibit buildings and the country store will be open from 5-9 p.m.
Family Night at the fair will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28. The carnival will open at 6 p.m. each night from Aug. 28-31.
EHC Demonstration of Heritage Skills will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28, with the Cowboy Church’s gospel singing at 7.
The dairy cow show will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, followed by the dairy goat show. The exhibit buildings and country Store will be open from 5-9 p.m.
The cattle show will start at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. EHC Demonstration of Heritage Skills will be at 6 p.m.
Senior Citizen Morning will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, with the exhibit buildings and country store open.
The market goat show will be at 10 a.m. next Friday. The buildings and store will reopen from 5-9 p.m., with the Kingston 4-H Olympic Games in the show arena at 5 p.m.
Jackson said the 4-H Olympics are a good time for kids who have been at the fair all week.
“It’s always so much fun for the kids. It kind of lets them let go and have fun and not worry about showing. They’re just having fun,” she said.
A kiddie tractor pull is set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 with a junior/senior driving contest to follow. Classes will be juniors; this year’s 7-9 grade; and seniors.
EHC Demonstration of Heritage Skills is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 30. An adult showmanship event is set for 7 p.m. in the arena. Jackson said the event is where parents and other adults are nominated to show animals.
“I think they’re going to have a fun one and then they’re going to have a serious one. Whenever you get a lot of the parents out there, and they get really serious,” Jackson said. “It gets really competitive.
“It’s a good fundraiser and it’s a lot of fun.”
Proceeds benefit 4-H in the area.
Saturday, Aug. 31, will bring a poultry judging contest at 9 a.m., with the livestock judging at 10. FCS Skills Contest is also set for 10 a.m.
The exhibit buildings and country store will be open from 3-9 p.m., with the 4-H Pullet Chain Auction at 4 p.m. The top 20 sets of birds will be auctioned, with the others sold for $32 a pen.
The awards program is set for 4:30 p.m., followed by the Junior Livestock Premium Sale at 6 p.m. A lumberjack contest will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Livestock check-out will be at 9 p.m.
Taylor said the lumberjack contest is a popular event at the fair.
“We’ve had that for a long time. A lot of people come out to see that,” he said. “They have big log trucks there and people guess the weights of the trucks, then they do fast-sawing and everything like that.”
Checkout from the exhibit buildings and premium points check pick-up will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.
The Northwest Arkansas District Fair will be held Sept. 15-21 in Harrison, with the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock Oct. 11-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.