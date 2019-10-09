The following violations were found at local businesses by the Arkansas Department of Health during the month of September.
Ma and Pa
Bent and Dent
• Observation: Several canned goods had dents near the seal. Corrective Action: All canned goods with dents affecting the seal shall be removed from sale.
Miss Anita’s
Coffee Shoppe
• Observation: Several spray bottles lacked proper labeling. Corrective Action: All spray bottles shall have proper labeling identifying contents inside.
Chana’s Corner
• Observation: Spray bottles in back storage area lacked proper labeling. Corrective Action: All spray bottles shall be labeled with contents inside.
• Observation: Handwashing sink in back storage area lacked proper signage. Corrective Action: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers.
• Observation: Hand washing sink in back storage area lacked paper towels to dry hands with. Corrective Action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas.
Lolo’s
Mexican Grill
• Observation: Cut onions in the walk in cooler lacked protective covering. Rice and beans in hot hold unit also lacked protective covering at time of inspection. Corrective Action: All foods shall have a protective covering when being stored. Employee put protective coverings on the food.
• Observation: Salsa being held in cold hold unit was recorded at 48 degrees at time of inspection. Corrective Action: Cold hold foods shall be held at or below 41 degrees. Employee closed cold hold lid and lowered setting to provide adequate temperatures.
• Observation: Walk in cooler had cooked chicken and salsa being stored greater than 24 hours that lacked proper date markings of when they were prepared. Corrective Action: All foods being stored greater than 24 hours or out of original packaging shall have proper date markings.
Sonic Drive In
• Observation: Employee was preparing ready to eat hamburger with bare hands. Corrective Action: No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment.
• Observation: Lemons and cherries at the waitress station were being held at 59 degrees. Corrective Action: All cold hold foods shall be stored at or below 41 degrees. Cherries and lemons were disposed of.
Huntsville
Intermediate School
• Observation: Spray bottle lacked proper labeling. Corrective Action: All spray bottles shall have proper labeling indicating contents inside.
• Observation: Lettuce in the salad bar being held at 48 degrees. Corrective Action: All cold hold foods shall be kept at or below 41 degrees. Employee added ice to the salad bar to ensure cold hold temperatures.
Huntsville
High School
• Observation: Raw eggs were being stored above ready to eat mayonnaise in the walk in cooler. Corrective Action: Raw meats and animal products shall be stored in a way that prevents possible contamination of ready to eat items. Eggs were moved to a lower shelf.
King’s River
Country Store
• Observation: Employee was preparing ready to eat hamburgers with bare hands. Corrective Action: No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment.
• Observation: Hand washing sink had whisk and other cooking utensils in it at time of inspection. Corrective Action: A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing.
