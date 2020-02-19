City economic group backs Formanek plan

Several members of the Huntsville Economic Development and Tourism Commission last week expressed support for putting a Career and Technical Education facility in the old Walmart on Lee Street.
The group last Wednesday heard a presentation from retired architect Jonathan Formanek, who has proposed having his foundation purchase the building, but only if the Huntsville School District would buy a large portion of the building for its CTE program.
Commissioner Kevin Hatfield agreed to write a letter to present to Interim Superintendent Audra Kimball, expressing the commission’s desire that the school board consider using the old Walmart building.
Hatfield and commissioner Matt Smith said they would try to meet with Kimball this week.
Smith said the school board should do a thorough cost comparison and go with the best deal.
School Board President Danny Thomas at a Feb. 10 meeting said, “We are not pursuing the Walmart building. We are following the direction that we are going with the new CTE buildings in the places that we are going to build them.”
Formanek has proposed selling a portion of the building to the school district for $1 million, which in turn would be used to renovate the rest of the former Walmart. The district would be responsible for rehabbing its part of the building, plus repaving the parking lot.
Formanek has said the rest of the building could house a new library, a museum, a community meeting space and more.
“There are so many win-wins” with rehabbing the old building, Formanek said.
While addressing the commission last week, Formanek criticized the school board.
“They expressed from day 1” no interest in rehabbing the old Walmart, he said. “I think they bought into a plan and have stuck with it.”
He said the new CTE building will cost the district more money than rehabbing the Walmart, plus it will be “on the edge” of town instead of in the middle. Rehabbing the old Walmart would further make the school district a part of the community,” he said.
Formanek said school board members have never told him why they are against his proposal. He said board members have not returned his phone calls.
Hatfield, former Huntsville mayor, said for the school board not to look at the old Walmart “is wrong on so many levels. I’m nearly speechless.”
He added, “This is a community issue.”
Ronna Precure, manager of the Faubus House, which Formanek owns, said the issue of rehabbing the old Walmart was never fully investigated by the school board.
Commission Chairman David Pemberton said pride is why the board and school district want a new, shiny building. He said for years Huntsville athletic teams have seen new facilities in other towns and “heard all the negative comments” about Huntsville’s facilities.
Formanek said, “Our schools have to do a better job of educating the school board.” He added that he never wanted the issue to be a controversial one. He said he doesn’t want to see Huntsville lose out on economic opportunities.
He said if the Walmart building stays empty it will reflect a “dying town” to people and businesses who might consider relocating to Huntsville.
Voters in May 2019 approved a millage increase to fund the CTE buildings, an activities center and new heating and air units in the two main gymnasiums in Huntsville and St. Paul.
Smith said he became concerned when enrollment numbers began to drop in the Huntsville district. He began attending city council, quorum court and school board meetings to become more aware of issues. He said if the school board doesn’t do the CTE buildings correctly, it won’t get another chance.
“If we do it wrong we won’t be afforded another chance,” he told the commission. If the board doesn’t do right by the voters, Smith said the school district will not be able to pass another millage increase.
In other business, the new economic development director, Brandi Holt, attended her first meeting. She told commissioners that she would like to meet with all of them for coffee to assess the needs and desires of the group.
She also spoke highly of her predecessor, Nancy Marsh.
“Nancy has just been amazing in this transformation,” Holt told commissioners. Marsh retired the end of January.
The commission briefly discussed the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative Evaluation. As part of the effort to meet CCI guidelines, the commission wants to conduct a business retention/expansion survey this spring. Holt said she will take the surveys and share them with business leaders she plans to meet with in the near future.
The early returns will be used as a test for the much larger survey in the spring.
Marsh said the city’s housing committee will begin meeting again on March 4. The meeting will be held at noon at the Arvest Bank Annex.
The Economic Development and Tourism Commission’s next meeting will be held at noon on March 11 at Cornerstone Bank.
