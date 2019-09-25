The Huntsville Planning Commission on Monday approved a request to place Church Street Bar & Grill into the downtown commercial district.
The restaurant and bar sits just off the downtown area on Church Avenue.
Owner Brad Hathorn made an official request to be included in the downtown district, so the business could utilize public parking for special events.
No council approval is needed. A public hearing two weeks ago in front of council brought no concerns.
“He [Hathorn] wants to be in the Huntsville commercial district is what he wrote on his application. The reason he needs this is because if he is not included in the downtown district, then he would be out of compliance for his parking,” said Planning Director Jennifer Thomas.
“We have to change the district before we can allow him to have the variance on his parking regulations standards.”
Church Street, like the businesses downtown, is zoned C1.
“It’s going to stay a C1, we’re just including them in that district, if everybody agrees, to utilize the parking, because where he sits now they’re outside of that,” Thomas said.
Thomas also reported possible progress with Taco Bell, which earlier this year purchased land along the U.S. 412 bypass.
“We did a sign permit for Taco Bell. They put it in, so that’s definitely progress with that new restaurant.”
