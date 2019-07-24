Study ongoing for bypass improvements

A team studying the U.S. 412 Corridor – including the Huntsville area – could present its findings by the end of this year, according to Danny Straessle, public information officer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
ARDOT held two public input meetings in Huntsville, Yellville and Ash Flat, first in July 2018 then again this past May.
According to ARDOT, “the study team will review stakeholder input and finalize study documents for presentation to the ARDOT Administration and Arkansas State Highway Commission.”
“This study will be used as a guide for possible future improvements,” the agency stated. “At this time, no funds have been identified for those improvements, except for those projects that are already included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.”
Straessle recently said no final report has been submitted.
“The meetings we had were to gain public input or feedback. As road users, you folks travel this road as locals all the time. Tell us what your experience is. Anything is helpful. Any insight that you can give us is helpful,” Straessle said.
Straessle said that through those meetings, the state was attempting “to gain user experience on daily commutes” and other travel.
“The public meetings were pretty much listening sessions to get a look at what the local experience is,” he said.
As for a time table for final recommendations or findings from the study group, Straessle said, he “was under the impression they were going to try to wrap this up by the end of the year.”
Once completed, the study will be part of a report to the Policy and Planning Division of ARDOT, according to Gilbert Losurdo, managing director of the North Arkansas East/West Corridor Association. Losurdo attended the meetings in Huntsville.
Losurdo said once the group’s work is presented to state officials, then the allocation of funding can be approached.
“The next phase is environmental impacts, rights-of-way, those kind of things,” he said.
According to the study group, “Highway 412 in Arkansas was designated as a High Priority Corridor by Congress in the 1991 Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act (ISTEA). Portions of this 285-mile corridor are signed concurrently as Highways 62, 63 and 65.”
U.S. 412 in Arkansas goes from the Oklahoma border at Siloam Springs to the Missouri border in the northeast corner of the state.
The state did a study in 2017 about the number of vehicles on U.S. 412 in Madison County. It showed that the average daily traffic in both directions from Huntsville to the west was 11,000 vehicles. The ADT on Highway 23 through downtown Huntsville was 7,000 vehicles, many headed to U.S. 412.
By comparison, the ADT count on 412 west of Interstate 49 around Springdale and Tontitown was 42,000 vehicles per day.
After ARDOT’s first visit to Huntsville last year, it found that U.S. 412 west of 412B had primarily single vehicle accidents. Proposed changes included intersection improvements and warning signs.
The highway goes from four lanes to two lanes (and sometimes three) between the 412B entrances to the city. Between the Highway 23 entrance to Huntsville and 412B to the east, there are numerous businesses, including Walmart, Lew Thompson & Son Trucking, several banks, a McDonald’s, a convenience store and more.
The study group has not publicly recommended the widening of U.S. 412 between the 412B entrances to Huntsville.
U.S. 412 east of 412B had a high volume of truck traffic and limited passing opportunities, the group said after its first Huntsville meeting. Proposed improvements included widening of the highway to four and five lanes, warning signs, centerline rumble stripes, enhanced pavement markings and shoulder improvements.
In Arkansas, U.S. 412 is “the only continuous, principal-arterial facility parallel to, and north of, Interstate 40,” according to www.ardot.gov/412. “The corridor is included in the Arkansas Four-Lane Grid System and is a part of the National Highway System. Regionally, Highway 412 connects communities and supports the movement of people and goods.”
A regional corridor study in 1998 led to many improvements of U.S. 412 from Norfork Lake in Baxter County to the Missouri state line, the group wrote.
“Since the adoption of that study and others, various segments of Highway 412 have been improved with passing lanes, four-lane cross-sections, or bypasses to provide enhanced mobility throughout the corridor. The FFY 2019-2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program includes $74 million in capital improvement projects and $36 million in pavement preservation projects on the corridor.”
The 91st Arkansas General Assembly in 2017 “expressed the need to expand the Highway 412 corridor through northern Arkansas to improve accessibility and economic prosperity.” The current study group was authorized in October 2017.
In January of this year, ARDOT opened bids worth $142 million on 31 construction projects in the state, including a part of U.S. 412 in northeast Arkansas.
According to a report, “the study team is examining the current and future needs of the corridor including operations, safety and infrastructure conditions (pavements and bridges).
“Historical traffic trends and anticipated changes in travel patterns are being analyzed to understand the future traffic demands of the corridor. Preliminary environmental constraints are being identified to document potential limitations on, or impacts of, future projects on Highway 412.
“The study team will identify improvement alternatives for addressing the needs of the corridor. Short-, interim- and long-range improvements will be identified, and cost estimates will be developed.”
At the 2018 meeting in Huntsville, city councilor Stephen Ford said he would “definitely [like to] see the expansion of the bypass to continue through our three exits to Huntsville, to help further growth and safety for sure and just to continue throughout the rest of the county.”
“In front of Walmart is definitely a concern, and McDonald’s, too,” Ford added. “If we can get two lanes going in both directions, it should ease that out.
Madison County Judge Frank Weaver said at the first meeting that he has concerns about a couple of locations in the area.
“I think some of the major issues I have would be where county roads come in and intersect with 412 as it is now,” he said.
One area of concern is near Marble where a county road intersects at a hill, making it difficult to enter the highway. Another issue in the same area is at a corner where it is difficult to see oncoming traffic, he said.
For a summary of the group’s work and links to maps and other information, visit www.ardot.gov/412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.