Two popular fall events are set to take place this week in Huntsville.
The Expelled haunted house opens to the public on Thursday, while the annual Cruz’n the Square will be held on Saturday in downtown Huntsville.
The annual car show Saturday will raise funds for a 9-month-old Hindsville boy who was born with medical issues.
The Expelled, located at 29555 Highway 23, will be open every Friday and Saturday through October. Family Night will be Thursday, Oct. 24. The house also will be open on Friday, Nov. 1, and on Saturday, Nov. 2, for “Unleashed.”
The Expelled for three years straight has been named the top haunted house in Arkansas by Scare Factor. It is more than 10,000 square feet, and located in an abandoned slaughter house.
The last ticket sold for “Sissy Night” Thursday will be at 9 p.m. The night will feature a quarter of the actors and flashlights will be allowed inside. Admission Thursday will be $10.
On Fridays and Saturdays the house will be open from 7-11 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 on the weekend.
Family night will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 24. Tickets will be $10.
On Halloween Night, Thursday, Oct. 31, the house will be open from 7-10 p.m. Tickets will be $15.
“Unleashed” will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 2. The last tickets will be sold at midnight. Those entering must be 18 years of age and they must sign a waiver. Admission will be $20.
The 13th Cruz’n the Square Charity Car Show will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday around Polk Square.
The annual car show serves as a benefit to raise money for a Madison County child or person in need.
The majority of funds this year will go to Enrique Quiroz, the 9-month-old son of Jairo Quiroz and Stormy Staggs of Hindsville.
According to Staggs, her son was born in December and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where he stayed until June.
“He’s on a vent and trac,” Staggs said of a ventilator and a tracheotomy. “We’re not 100 percent sure. We’ve done a whole bunch of genetic testing to see why, because he’s also got clubbed feet and a cleft palate.”
“Nothing’s come back on that. We’re not really sure.”
Staggs said her son’s stay in the hospital had other effects.
“He’s kind of behind developmentally, just because he was laying in the hospital most of the time,” she said. “We’re trying to work on getting him back on track. We’re trying to get therapies to come out. We’re just trying to have him work on sitting up and all that stuff.”
Organizers of the car show also plan to make a donation to another person in the county who is dealing with medical issues.
Four car classes and semi-trucks will be held this year: Classic Cars, Rat Rod, 4x4, Late Model Muscle Car and Semi-Trucks.
Admission is free for spectators, with barbecue, hamburgers and other food available for sale. There will be an auction at noon.
“They can come and look all they want and spend all the money they want,” said Jason Yates of Classic Chrome of Madison County, the event organizer.
Judging will start at 11 a.m., with prizes awarded at 2 p.m. The first 30 cars will receive dash plaques. Awards also will go to best of show, people’s choice and mayor’s choice.
A Kiwanis pancake breakfast also is planned as part of the event from 7-11 a.m.
Yates said the annual show raises more than $20,000 each year, with $33,000 being raised a few years ago. The event draws nearly 100 cars each year.
“It always depends on the weather,” Yates said as far as predicting the number of vehicles. “We’re supposed to have some pretty nice weather. We usually expect around 100.”
The 2019 Cruz’n the Square will have something different.
“This year, something new, we are going to block off city hall parking lot and we’re having a semi show. That’s going to bring in hopefully 15 to 20 semis, no trailers, obviously,” Yates said.
Registration to enter a vehicle is $15 in advance or $20 the morning of the show.
The Villines Brothers Woodworking shop will once again provide BBQ dinners for sale, Yates said. Today’s Bank will be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs. An auction at noon will be conducted by Danny Thomas.
Door prizes will be given to those who register, with trophies going to the top 10 in classic cars and on all the other classes. Judges from out of town will pick a Best in Show winner, while spectators will vote on the People’s Choice.
Yates said the public should park behind the police station, along the city streets where they can, or on the parking lot behind the Madison County Courthouse.
Money also is raised through sponsorships, Yates said. T-shirts will be available for $15, which will have the sponsors on the back.
For more information on showing a car, or just about the event, Yates can be contacted at 479-871-7438.
