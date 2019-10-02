Ad-hoc group hears cost estimates for kennels

An ad-hoc committee last Wednesday discussed costs associated with building a temporary animal shelter in the city of Huntsville.
The committee was formed earlier this month when the city council tabled the issue of where to build the temporary shelter. The committee was tasked at looking at possible building sites and find out how much it would cost.
City councilor Stephen Ford chaired the Sept. 25 meeting. Also in attendance were Police Chief Todd Thomas, councilor Pat Grubbs, City Clerk Janice Smith, Planning Director Jennifer Thomas, Sean Davis with the water department and Public Works Superintendent Josh Murr.
Todd Thomas presented “soft estimates” for various sites being considered for a shelter. He said costs could fluctuate like they do on any construction projects.
The sites looked at were at the former wastewater plant on Highway 23, a building on Governor’s Hill that is owned by the water department, behind a storage building near the Basham building, and on land purchased for a future industrial park off of Amanda Place.
Another location was considered last week, as well. The city owns about 3 acres on Cherry Lane just north of Dogwood Street. The area is overgrown with trees and shrubs, but does have a fence around it, Davis told the group.
Thomas said he would have a cost estimate for that location at the next meeting, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. Water is available at the 3-acre site, but some clearing of trees and brush would have to be done.
After some discussion about the sites, it was decided to eliminate the Basham building location because its costs were almost exactly the same as the Governor’s Hill location.
Davis said, “The one up on Crossbow’s going to be more secluded, a little less at risk of complaint and frustration.”
Thomas said to fix up the old wastewater plant would cost $8,729. The major cost would be to bring water to the building. A pipe would have to be placed under a creek, which would cost between $2,500 to $5,000, he said.
Catch basins with a tank would have to be installed at all locations, costing around $800, he said. The tank is necessary for when the shelter would be cleaned. Concrete pads would have to be poured at all locations other than the former wastewater plant.
Thomas estimated to build a lean-to onto the building on Governor’s Road would cost $5,689. The cost would include about $1,200 in metal trusses, $600 to install a water meter, and at least $494 in sheet metal. The building already has electricity, with a water line close by.
Todd Thomas estimated labor would cost about $2,500 at the site on Governor’s Hill.
Like other sites, the one on Governor’s Hill would need fencing put up to keep people out of the immediate area around the kennels. Jennifer Thomas said she got an estimate of $15 per foot for 4-foot, residential grade fencing, which would include one gate.
The estimated cost to build a lean-to to a storage building beside the Basham building was just over $6,100.
Todd Thomas estimated it would cost more than $13,000 to build a 24-foot by 24-foot structure where the industrial park is planned.
Murr said kennels cost about $250 each.
Jennifer Thomas addressed the zoning issue with a temporary animal shelter. She said Fayetteville’s policy says shelters “shall be kept in a clean, sanitary condition ... and no refuse or waste material shall be allowed to remain there more than 24 hours.”
Huntsville has a policy where dogs would be kept a minimum of 72 hours, during which an owner would be sought. After that, the animal would be taken to either Paws & Claws Animal Shelter or a state-approved facility in Carroll County that has shown interest in taking dogs from Madison County.
The city sends seven or eight dogs a month to Paws & Claws, and pays the shelter $180 each.
“I don’t want to pick up any of them but we have to. We do our very best to only pick up the ones we absolutely have to,” Thomas said. The police chief said his department picks up habitual offenders, dogs that are a nuisance or those seen as dangerous.
Smith brought up another issue with any shelter built in the city, that being who would be responsible for the feeding of animals and cleaning of the kennels.
“I’ve not in any group heard anybody say who’s going to take care of the animals,” she said.
Todd Thomas said Huntsville’s animal enforcement officer Amanda Evans has said she would do both.
“For the council side ... they’re going to have to pay her, like probably double what she gets now, because that’s a big obligation,” Thomas said.
“It’s every day, 365 days a year and she’d have to have somebody on stand-by if she can’t make it.”
Grubbs, Ford and others have said various people have voiced a willingness to voluntarily help with the animals.
Ford said the Oct. 2 meeting would present more specific numbers for the possible building sites, then the committee can “come up with our three or four promising sites and go from there.”
