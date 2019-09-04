Planning commission approves lot adjustment

The Huntsville Planning Commission in a 12-minute meeting last Monday approved a lot adjustment for a man planning to move back to the city.
Larry Kelley owns lots 5 and 6 at 501 N. Hughes and plans to put up a storage building on the property line, according to Planning Director Jennifer Thomas.
The commission held a brief public meeting on the subject, then approved the request during regular session.
In other business, Thomas said the owner of Church Street Bar and Grill has paid money for a parking variance change. The restaurant wants to use downtown parking for an expanded space to be used on occasion.
The issue will be discussed at a public hearing on Sept. 9.
“He wants to be included in the downtown district so he can utilize the public square parking for his new occasional venue,” Thomas said.
Thomas also said Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan information from now on will be attached to all residential construction permits in the city.
Thomas said the renovation of part of the old Basham building did not need commission approval.
“We agreed it does not need a vote approval because the changes that they’re doing are interior and we deal with mostly exterior and new construction, so we didn’t need to approve a site plan for that,” she said.
Three geologists from Tulsa are leasing part of the Basham building for a retail space.
Thomas after the meeting said Taco Bell is still planning to build in Huntsville.
“I talked to him today. As of 2:30 this afternoon, they were,” she said.
An ad-hoc committee of the commission back in May approved a site plan for a Taco Bell to be built just west of 412 Express on the south side of the U.S. 412 bypass.
“They’re just doing final negotiations. There’s a couple of meetings scheduled and it should be just a few weeks to finalize details,” she said.
Thomas in May said 412 Express owners Danny and Sabrina Reed sold .61 acres for the Taco Bell.
The building and parking lot will be 26,530 square feet, according to the site plan.
