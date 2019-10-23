St. Paul raises funds to attend national event

In preparation for the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., on Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, members of the St. Paul FFA have been doing a variety of fundraising activities.
The St. Paul FFA raised money from a silent auction after their annual banquet last May. They also held a successful car wash at the storage facilities in Elkins in July. The FFA students worked the first nine weeks to design and decorate a variety of handcrafted door hangers and wall ornaments, which they sold at Pioneer Day, at Bikes Blues and BBQ, and at the Hometown Country Store during the War Eagle Mill Fall Arts and Crafts Fair.
The students have raised approximately $3,200 to attend the convention where St. Paul’s FFA Chapter will be receiving the National Chapter Award. Colten Pelfrey and Josiah Yohn, two St. Paul FFA alumni members, will each be receiving an American FFA Degree, which is the highest FFA degree a young adult can receive.
St. Paul FFA Junior Adviser Reagan Williams, FFA Chaplain Elle Boyd, and FFA Adviser Courtney Smith attended the Huntsville School District school board meeting on Oct. 14 to request permission to go on the trip.
The board granted them permission, and the FFA members are making one last push for funding before their trip.
They still have several attractive door hangers for sale for $20 each. These can be seen and purchased in the St. Paul Agriculture Building. Please contact FFA Adviser Courtney Smith at csmith@1hsd.org or call her at 479-677-3082 with any questions about the door hangers or to make a donation.
“These students have worked very hard to raise enough money to attend this important convention,” said Agriculture Teacher Courtney Smith.
“I am proud of their efforts and their leadership skills.”
Huntsville FFA will not be attending the national convention this year, according to High School Principal Roxanne Enix. She said the Huntsville group went last year and will do so every other year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.