Couple hopes to open craft brewery in Basham building

If Jesse and Ashlyn Gagnon’s plans are realized, Huntsville will have a craft brewery and taproom on the square by next summer.
They have set their sights on the Basham building, and plan to put the taproom in the windowed retail space, with a brewery operating in the bay on the east side of the building.
“The beer will be made right here in Madison County. What we will have is a taproom, not a bar, but a family friendly atmosphere. We want to have a gathering place and want everyone to have a sense of ownership and pride,” Ashlyn said.
The couple stressed that the building can be used for community meetings and events. They believe it will be a destination for those who come to Northwest Arkansas to see the many craft breweries in the area.
Statistics and studies show that taproom-driven breweries have a high impact on economy in rural areas, they said, and added that often small towns recruit people to open craft breweries because they do have such a big impact on the economy.
Jesse has been a professional brewer in Springfield, Mo., Rogers and Fayetteville. He and Ashlyn heard about the opportunity in the Basham building, and when they came to see it, were excited about its suitability for a brewery and taproom.
“We have admired these hills and valleys of Madison County for a long time,” Ashlyn said.
The Gagnons will sublet their brewery space from the PbH Basham LLC, a company from Tulsa that leases the building from the city of Huntsville.
Shane Matson from PbH Basham accompanied the Gagnons to the Huntsville City Council meeting Monday night, and requested that the city extend the term of their agreement with PbH Basham from three years to five years. He said that the city will not be out any money, but the Gagnons and PbH Basham will modify the building for their business purposes at their own expense. Matson added that he will also be presenting a plan to the council in November for developing the alleyway behind the Basham building.
City Attorney Rusty Cain said that several considerations have to be ironed out before the Council can change the lease. He asked that they come up with an approximation of the amount they plan to spend in improvements.
Guy deVerges of PbH Basham asked the Council for an indication of their feelings about the venture.
“This business could provide a huge amount of taxable revenue quickly,” he told them. “But there is no point in doing this if the city is not behind it.”
Each Council member indicated that they would be for the business.
Matson said that in November they will report to the council a minimum amount that they plan to spend on the project.
