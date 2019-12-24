Owner: Golf course to sell as a land deal

The owners of Oakridge Golf Course outside of Huntsville said a new owner has not come forward.
Michelle Fowler Thomas, co-owner of the course, said, “Unfortunately, no. After the first of the year we will have to go ahead and sell as [a] land deal.”
Thomas added, “It pains me to say it.” Thomas said there were no offers to purchase the club.
Thomas owns the course along with her sister, Lori Taylor. Thomas said a limited liability company between herself and Taylor, along with a few other people, currently owns the club.
Oakridge was built in 1984 by Chub and Gwen Elwell. They and their children, Mike and Sandy, are deceased. In the 1990s, the late Wes Fowler took over operations at the course. Fowler served as Madison County clerk and judge throughout the 1990s.
Thomas and Taylor are Fowler’s daughters.
The course has been for sale since March, after the women and their husbands decided they couldn’t keep up the maintenance and operation with other full-time jobs.
This summer Thomas said several people showed interest in buying the course, but no offers were ever made.
“We’ve had people inquiring about it and some showed more interest than others. No offers yet,” she said this summer. “We’re still so hopeful. Our plan is to keep running it through the season and then probably the winter and stay open. If we haven’t had any offers, we will remain open basically until next spring when everything starts back up.”
The asking price is $350,000, which includes the 9-hole golf course that covers about 66 acres of land, the clubhouse, pavilion, golf carts and other equipment.
Some in the community suggested that the City of Huntsville could purchase the golf course. Mayor Darrell Trahan said the city is not able to do that.
“The closing of the golf course will be an economic blow to the city, but at this time we’re not in a position to do much about it,” he said last week.
“As with any facility, the initial cost is usually not the problem because grants are available to help cover that,” he said. “The problem is the maintenance and operation cost which go on for the entire life of the facility. There are no grants for that.”
The course each year hosts numerous tournaments that benefit the community, in addition to being the home course for the Huntsville High School golf teams.
Tyler Trumbo, high school golf coach, said, “I know at one time there was some interest from some people to buy it. We hope that someone would be able to keep it open so that our golf teams would have a place locally to practice and have matches.
“The current owners have been so good to our school and community by letting our teams use the course and allowing tournaments that puts money back into our schools, students college funding and the community,” he said.
Special events held at the course have included the Shelby Rae Dotson, the Bo Duncan Memorial, the Terry L. Gilliam, the Harry Shinn, the Wes Fowler and the Huntsville Booster Club tournaments.
Barry Tice is one of the organizers of the annual Gilliam tournament, which took place for the 31st straight year this past summer. Tice said the tournament could be moved elsewhere, but it would not be the same.
Tice said having the scholarship tournament elsewhere would be a challenge.
“I’d hate to take it anywhere else,” he said. “This is home. We’d lose a lot of players. It would just be a whole different deal,” he said this summer.
