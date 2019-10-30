Autumn is budget time, and the Madison County Library (MCL) board wrestled with that task again Monday in its regular quarterly meeting. The board offered two proposed budgets, one of which included cost of living adjustments in anticipation of the scheduled increase in the minimum wage in Arkansas.
The current Arkansas minimum wage is $9.25; it will be $10 in 2020. The Madison County Quorum Court will vote on which budget proposal to accept.
The total 2020 budget for the county’s three libraries would be $241,830.86 with no cost of living adjustment or $245,998.17 if the COLAs are approved by the quorum court.
Bill Horrell, MCL board member, reported that, year to date, Madison County property tax payers have given $9,703 in voluntary tax revenue, a $35 increase over last year’s $9,668. The libraries in Huntsville, Kingston and St. Paul rely on 1 mill (0.001 of a dollar) of assessed property tax, the lowest millage rate among all the county services.
The voluntary property tax option for the libraries in Madison County began in early 2011. The library millage has not increased since 1962.
Johnice Dominick, director of the Carroll Madison Library System (CAMALS), reported that circulation is up about 1 percent system-wide, especially for ebooks. Huntsville’s circulation was the highest of all six system libraries. (The system libraries are Huntsville, Kingston and St. Paul in Madison County and Green Forrest, Berryville, and Eureka Springs in Carroll County.)
She reported that the CAMALS Foundation voted to give $5,000 to each library in the system.
Each library director – Stacy Evans in Huntsville, Linda Davidson in Kingston, and Covington Rodgers in St. Paul – reported receiving children’s books from the Brownstone Book Fund. All the libraries offer programs and services, many of them children centered, throughout the year.
Evans reported that participation in a Census Bureau Job Fair went so well that the bureau asked them to hold a second. After the meeting, she added that the Huntsville library will host a hiring event for Taco Bell from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7. The restaurant is under construction near the east-most Huntsville exit on Highway 412.
Davidson said participation in the Kingston library’s star-gazing programs, Music on the Square, and Coffee House have been very good. Proceeds of $436 from Music on the Square will go toward the Kingston library’s scholarship fund. A Veterans and Kids Game Night will be held Nov. 15, she said.
Horrell, who is also a member of Friends of the St. Paul Library, reported that fundraising efforts continue for renovation of the old feed store just north of the library, which the Friends are buying for the library’s use. MCL board member Jay Moffett made a motion that the board pay utilities in that building through April. The motion was approved.
Rodgers said the St. Paul library has seen a small rise in circulation. He said the potluck meals have been successful, as was the summer reading program.
Rodgers also said he is ready to resign as soon as the board finds a suitable replacement. He and the board have been discussing his resignation for some time. The position is part time, he said, and the selected applicant will be a county employee.
Applications are available at the Madison County Clerk’s office. County Clerk Tamatha Blocker said her office will mail or email the applications, or people can pick them up from the County Clerk’s in the courthouse. The office number is 479-738-2747.
The board’s next scheduled meeting will be 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, in the Madison County Courthouse.
