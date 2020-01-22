The Huntsville Municipal Airport received confirmation last week that grant money was approved for an upgrade to its self-serve credit card system for those purchasing aviation fuel at the airport.
Jerry Chism, director of the State of Arkansas Department of Aeronautics, sent a letter to Charles Coger, chairman of the Huntsville Airport Commission.
“During the January 15, 2020, meting of the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission, a 90-10% grant request was approved for the Huntsville Municipal Airport,” the letter read.
The airport will pay 10 percent of the $22,219.41 total.
The current credit card system is around 25 years old, Coger has said. Coger filed for the grant last November.
“The project should be started immediately and completed within one year,” Chism wrote.
The grant money will be used to install a new credit card system at the airport’s fuel tank. Coger said a new hose and decals also will be installed with the money.
Coger said a grant to be used to build a new T-hangar may not happen in 2020. He said he was told to submit a grant application this summer.
The local commission would have to pay 20 percent toward a new hangar, which would be similar to the three already at the airport.
That grant would be for around $350,000.
