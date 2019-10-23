Developments underway around Huntsville

Business development is well underway along the U.S. 412 bypass and in downtown Huntsville.
Workers were moving dirt last week and working on sites for a future strip mall and a future restaurant along the south side of the bypass.
Also, a former bank on Polk Square has been renovated and owners are looking for businesses to occupy the building.
Madison Crossings along the U.S. 412 bypass is being built between Arvest Bank and Walmart. It will be anchored by a Subway restaurant.
The development has between 1,426 and 5,847 square feet available for lease, according to Ethan Tisdale, vice president of commercial sales and leasing with Fineberg & Associates in Bentonville.
The Huntsville City Council in June approved the plans for Madison Crossings. Entry to the development will be off of Gary Hatfield Drive, which runs in front of Walmart and behind Arvest Bank.
According to floor plans, Subway will occupy 1,704 square feet on the north end of the new building. Four other spots are available, beginning at 1,426 square feet up to 1,543.
The council in May approved a site plan for a Taco Bell to be built along the bypass. 412 Express owners Danny and Sabrina Reed sold .61 acres for the restaurant. It will be located just west of 412 Express.
Fencing was placed around the site and preliminary work was underway last week.
Taco Bell is hiring for the Huntsville facility. Visit https://www.tacobell.com/careers for details.
Huntsville Planning Director Jennifer Thomas said the planning commission is happy with the progress.
“The planning commission continues to work on businesses, housing and growth for the city and we’re happy that some of our efforts are finally coming to fruition,” she said.
“Taco Bell is definitely making progress. There was a little bit of a slow-up in the beginning,” she said. “They had previously hoped to open earlier, but now it’s well underway.”
The Taco Bell restaurant and parking lot will be 26,530 square feet, according to the plan.
The fast-food eatery will have 28 parking spots, including two handicapped. Patrons will enter from an access road behind the business.
Thomas said she was told by Taco Bell officials that it would take 120 days to complete the restaurant once construction started.
“I’m definitely happy for the progress,” Thomas said. “I’m glad to see we have some momentum beginning and that’s definitely going to generate some more tax revenue for the city.”
The state did a study in 2017 about the number of vehicles on U.S. 412 in Madison County. The study showed that the average daily traffic in both directions from Huntsville to the west was 11,000 vehicles. The traffic on Highway 23 through downtown Huntsville was 7,000 vehicles, many headed to U.S. 412.
“I saw the traffic study on Highway 412 and it was ... just astonishing all the traffic that goes out there, so I know that the businesses just from the bypass traffic will significantly increase our tax base,” Thomas said.
“I mean, it won’t solve the world’s problems, but it will definitely help put more money back into the city.”
Three geologists from Tulsa, Okla., purchased for the former First National Bank on War Eagle downtown.
Guy de Verges, Joel Donohue and Shane Matson hired a crew to dismantle and remove parts of the old bank’s inside.
Matson said, “We put the sign up to see if anyone in the community had interest in the space. We’ve heard from people as far away as Arizona. We are wide open to ideas ranging from a coffee shop, restaurant or boutique hotel.”
Matson said the cleanup work is finished. He said the geologists are working with architects. The project “is at a pause,” he said.
The geologists also entered a lease with the city for part of the Basham building, across an alley from the old bank.
Last week, Jesse and Ashlyn Gagnon approached the city council about plans they have for the Basham building, which they want to sublet from the geologists.
The Gagnons want to build a craft brewery in the century-old building and have a taproom in the front, which faces War Eagle on the square.
“The beer will be made right here in Madison County,” Ashlyn Gagnon told the council.
“What we will have is a taproom, not a bar, but a family friendly atmosphere. We want to have a gathering place and want everyone to have a sense of ownership and pride,” she said.
Jesse Gagnon has been a professional brewer in Springfield, Mo., Rogers and Fayetteville.
The building also could be used for community meetings and social events, they said.
Matson and de Verges also attended the city council meeting last week.
Matson requested that the city extend the term of its agreement with PbH Basham from three years to five years. He said that the city will not be out any money, but the Gagnons and PbH Basham will modify the building for their business purposes at their own expense.
City Attorney Rusty Cain said that several considerations have to be ironed out before the council can change the lease. Matson said that in November they will report to the council a minimum amount they plan to spend on the project.
