Huntsville’s City Council voted Monday night to build kennels for temporary housing of stray animals at the city’s industrial park site. The exact location on the site and the starting construction date will be determined after the Ad Hoc Committee on Kennel Location meets again.
The decision followed a presentation by Cathy Ellis who had given a petition to the council requesting that the Cherry Lane location not be considered, as it was in a residential area. An earlier petition had requested that the site being considered on Governor’s Hill be eliminated also.
Maria McSperitt addressed the council, speaking against a shelter on Highway 23 north, as it was close to the sewer plant. She asked why the Paws and Claws Pet Shelter couldn’t be used for a stop-gap location rather than a city facility.
“Money,” answered Mayor Darrell Trahan. “Every time a dog goes to the shelter, it’s $180. This way, we will keep them, and then once a week, Carroll County will pick up the dogs.” A shelter in Carroll County has agreed to take dogs that are in the shelter for more than three days, he said.
Council members Niki Rowland and Leslie Evans voiced their concerns that there was no plan in place for operation of the kennels, and wanted one to be worked out before building began. Councilman Stephen Ford replied that “the Council is passing an ordinance change to deal with stray animals, and one of the tools to implement it is a holding facility to keep the animals until we have a place to send them. We’ve been discussing this for a year.”
Trahan tasked the ad hoc committee with creating a procedure for dealing with the animals, and a plan to care for them while they are in the kennels.
The Council also voted to renew their contract with the Paws and Claws Pet Shelter to pay $180 for each animal that the city takes to them. At present, the city is trying to take no more than eight animals a month to the shelter.
In other business:
• Trahan swore in Rion Mosley as Councilor for Ward 3, Position 1. He replaces Lyndsay McNair, who moved out of the ward earlier this year. His term will end in December 2022.
The appointment of Sean Davis to the Park Commission was also approved by the Council, but he was not present to be sworn in.
• Pam Montoya addressed the Council to ask what the city could do to alleviate a problem with trash at a house on Cain Street. Police Chief Todd Thomas said that they had issued two citations. He advised that people continue to call in if there is a problem.
“After the third citation, a federal citation can be issued by Boston Mountain,” he explained. “We are more than willing to issue citations, but we must see it, or have proof that it is happening. I know your frustration. I live here myself.” he added.
He said that out of 62 violations cited since the beginning of the year, 51 or 52 have been cleaned up.
• In his report, Water Department Director Larry Garrett explained that because the Madison County Regional Water is now charging more for water, his department has to pass the increase on to their customers. He proposed an ordinance raising water rates five cents per 1,000 gallons, and sewer rates three cents per 1,000 gallons.
“The average water bill will increase about 35 to 40 cents a month,” he predicted.
He also reported that Taco Bell has applied for water and sewer taps for their site on the Highway 412 bypass.
• Huntsville Fire Chief Kevin Shinn told the council that 18 firefighters are on the roster at this time.
“We have tried a variety of things to recruit, without success. We are always looking for volunteers. I am still shocked at the number of people that believe we have a paid fire department, and that someone will always be there. Low numbers are not just a problem here. It’s nationwide,” he added.
The firefighters not only answer fire calls, but also back up the Emergency Medical Service on each call.
