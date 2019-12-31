Veterans officer moving to a new location

Madison County Veterans Services Officer Jim Dickinson will be moving to a new office at 4D Sanitation, 1937 Highway 412B early in 2020.
Dickinson, who had been working each Wednesday at the Madison County Courthouse, said he will work from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and a half-day on Thursdays in the new location. He said he’s hoping to be in the new location in January. The new office will be rent free.
Dickinson’s office in the courthouse was used by the assessor’s office, as well. A future elevator could be put in the location.
4D owner Travis Dotson started a grassroots group to raise funds so Dickinson’s job could go from one day a week to 2.4 days a week. The Madison County Arkansas Veterans Association created a nine-member board of directors to oversee the gathering and distribution of funds.
Dotson was elected president of the board, with Eric Judy the treasurer.
“We tried to set it up with Madison County veterans,” Dotson said. “It’s a nonpartisan, nonpolitical board ... we’ve got a fantastic, absolutely fantastic board.”
Dotson added, “These are retired veterans for the most part that are movers and shakers within the community and are really active and involved. We’re just proud to be a part of it.”
The effort to give Dickinson 2.4 days a week will give Madison County access to more specialized computer software and give area veterans more access to services that are available.
The additional 1.4 days of work also will make the county eligible for up to $3,600 in state funds. Madison County pays Dickinson $4,227 and budgets $7,227 total for the office.
At the last Madison County Quorum Court meeting, justice of the peace Pattie Shinn said the expanded hours will only work as long as money from the nonprofit group is supplied.
“The board they have created is very well aware of that, also,” said County Judge Frank Weaver. “They understand the county can’t carry that.”
Dotson said the nonprofit will make quarterly donations to the county, and the group expects to make its first donation in March. He said the group will give between $900 and $1,000 a quarter to the county.
Dotson noted, “The goal of this is to not expect the county to foot the bill for the two and a half days a week. ... There’s $3,600 that we leave on the table every year. It allows us to tap into $3,600 in free money in Little rock. It’ll help the county and it’ll ultimately be a better assistance to all the veterans in Madison County. That’s our goal, is to help everybody here.”
Dickinson said he’s confident the increase in hours will be a benefit to the county veterans.
“I think it will work out,” Dickinson said recently about his move.
Weaver said Internet and telephone service need to be connected at the new office. He said he isn’t sure when the move will take place.
“I’m thinking as soon as we can get it arranged up there, because when he starts the added hours it’s going to put kind of a crimp on [assessor] Will’s [Jones] mapping room there ... so I’m very grateful that they have another location.”
Dickinson said once the holidays are over, veterans should begin to come back into his office.
“This time of year everything slows down with Christmas and New Year’s. Once that’s over and done with, then you’re going to see the veterans coming in. I had three new veterans today in the office that’s never been in my office.”
Dickinson said he was glad to see the new veterans.
“You think you’ve got them all, well I’ve only got 160 of them on my computer that I’ve typed in out of 1,200, so I haven’t talked to them all yet.”
There are about 1,200 military veterans in Madison County. The oldest veteran is more than 100 years old, while other veterans are in their 20s.
“Believe it or not, almost every one of them that I’ve talked to that are new said, ‘didn’t know you were there.’”
Dotson first made getting funding for the VSO during his campaign last year when he ran for county judge.
“It was a top priority to me. I just feel like it’s something that we could do if we all pulled together like this community always does and that’s come to fruition, so I’m just pleased with that,” he said.
Dotson and the organization have worked with county officials to set up the payment plan, the moving of Dickinson’s office and other issues.
“Tamitha Blocker [county clerk] has been absolutely fantastic to work with on this,” Dotson said. “She’s already tried to assist us in ways that we could save a little bit of money and she’s going to keep very close tabs to make sure we don’t overpay, that we don’t underpay, to make sure the country tries to help us do everything we possibly can.”
Dickinson said many veterans may have stopped reading the newspaper or stopped being as social as in the past, so they only hear about his office from other veterans.
“I had a veteran today that was from the Kingston area, had never been in the office, but he said, ‘Jim, I had all kinds of recommendations from veterans over there that said I need to get over to see you.’ That’s how it kind of works, word of mouth,” he said.
Dickinson said he is confident the nonprofit group can keep the office funded.
“The funding will be there,” he said.
“The extra day and a half certifies the office,” Dickinson said.
“Veterans Affairs says that in order for Jim to have access to ‘digital to digital’ – that means I can pull up the veteran’s name, I can look in his medical profile and see where all he’s been, what he’s done, what he’s put in for, why he was denied, all of that access,” Dickinson said.
“Right now I can’t do it because I don’t work the minimum of a thousand hours a year. That is the state requirement that you have to work a thousand hours a year in order to have that certification.”
Dickinson stressed that the 1,000 hours will certify the local Veterans Service Office, not himself, since he is already certified by the state.
“Right now I can only enter in, I could read maybe what somebody else wrote in their communications part ... when I need to find out other information, then I have to call my boss, who then has to look it up, then relay it back to me. That’s time-consuming and it’s taking away from his time.”
Dickinson, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, said others from that conflict are beginning to suffer health effects of Agent Orange.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, “Agent Orange was a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military from 1962 to 1975, named for the orange band around the storage barrel. The military sprayed millions of gallons of Agent Orange and other tactical herbicides on trees and vegetation during the Vietnam War. Veterans who may have been exposed to Agent Orange include Veterans who were in Vietnam, the Korean Demilitarized Zone, on Thai Air Force bases, and who flew on or worked on C-123 Aircraft. Several decades later, concerns about the health effects from these chemicals, including dioxin, a byproduct of Agent Orange production, continue.”
Dickinson said Agent Orange fallout is not the only issue faced by Vietnam veterans.
“Today their medical issues are really getting them, from anything to do with Agent Orange, PTSD [Post-traumatic stress disorder],” Dickinson said.
“When we were working, PTSD didn’t kick in. We were busy, we were working, we were raising a family. We were busy, busy, busy. Then we get older, we start slowing down, we retire, the brain’s got a lot more time to think, then PTSD kicks in really bad,” he said.
“That’s probably one of the big issues. I deal with that a lot. Other than that it’s the cancers and everything that’s related to Agent Orange.”
Dickinson also works with widows and children of veterans to assure they get what benefits are available.
“Then you deal a lot with the widows,” he said. “If the veteran passes away and the widow is still alive, she may or may not get part of that veteran’s benefits.”
Dickinson said he has an 18-year-old client whose father was a veteran. When the father passed away, his benefits were passed down to his son.
Dickinson said younger veterans - those who fought in the Gulf War in the 1990s and since then in Iraq and Afghanistan – may need services in the future.
“The Gulf War guys haven’t hit yet. I haven’t had hardly any of the Gulf War veterans come into my office,” he said.
“They will one day because they’re not any different from any other war veteran. They had their own issues during the Gulf War, from the PTSD and all the burn pits and all the toxic things that they had, so they’ll be coming, but this is going to be down the road a bit.”
The nonprofit group’s checking account was established at Cornerstone Bank. Donations to the Madison County Arkansas Veterans Association can be made there or you can send a check to the P.O. Box 8, Huntsville, AR 72740, Dotson said.
Donations to the group are tax deductible.
“There’s no amount that’s too small, no amount that’s too big,” Dotson said.
Dotson said there was a good response to the group when it was first talked about.
“Once we hit the ground running, I think that we’re going to have a heck of a response,” he said. “If every veteran of Madison County, just the veterans now, if they gave four bucks a year we’d pay for this very year.”
Events in the future also will benefit the veterans and the nonprofit group.
“We’re planning on having some fundraisers and some things to honor the veterans that’ll help us raise some funds for this,” Dotson said. “I don’t think we’re going to have any issues with it. Our goal right now is to make sure the veterans service officer has the ability to work the 19-20 hours a week he needs to work.”
For more information, call Dickinson at 325-9473 or Dotson at 200-8894.
