Huntsville School District Superintendent Dennis Fisher was demoted immediately to assistant superintendent by the Huntsville School Board on Thursday, and St. Paul Principal Audra Kimball will be interim superintendent until June 30.
The board voted that Fisher’s contract, when it expires on June 30, will not be renewed. Fisher was hired as superintendent in May 2019.
Kimball will immediately take over the superintendent’s job. She has been with the district for 17 years, the first 12 as a teacher in St. Paul.
Kimball has been principal at St. Paul the past five years.
Board President Danny Thomas, following an executive session of about 40 minutes, announced the decision to demote Fisher. Terry Forsyth was the only board member to vote against the recommendation.
Thomas said he did not want to offer specifics for why the board wished to demote Fisher, other than to say there were several areas of concern.
