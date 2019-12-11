Giving away what others may need

Randy and Bettinna Coger have a simple message this winter: If you need a coat, come by their store and get one free, with no questions asked.
The couple own and operate Coger’s Surplus at 501 W. Main St. in Huntsville.
Three years ago, the couple decided to give away coats to those in need: men, women or children.
Last week, they posted on the store’s Facebook page, “Just a reminder if you or someone you know needs a jacket, Please help yourself, they are FREE and no questions asked. Help others stay warm these cooler days.”
Last year, the couple gave away 350 coats. This year, the couple hopes to give away 400.
They are off to a good start hitting their goal. As of early last week, the Cogers had given away 125 coats.
“Give a coat, take a coat. Don’t give a coat, take a coat anyway,” Randy said.
Although Bettinna said that a lot of people will help the coat drive by giving coats each year, donations are needed not only of coats but of overalls and hoodies too, especially in children’s sizes.
“We do need more jackets, kids especially,” she said.
“This year we’ve not had a big donation of children’s jackets. They’ve been few and far between.”
The coat rack can be found outside of their store for easy access to those who need one.
“If it’s not going to rain or if the wind’s not bad ... we leave it out there and leave extra hangars and they’ll hang [coats] in the middle of the night,” Bettinna said.
During the winter months, people who work outside and need a coat will pull in the parking lot to grab a coat.
“They’ll grab one and then they’ll drive right off,” Randy said.
Coger’s Surplus is located not far from Watson Primary, the Huntsville Middle and Intermediate Schools so Randy and Bettinna see children walking to and from school or getting off the bus in the afternoons.
“The kids that are walking after school, maybe they forgot their coat,” Bettina said. “They can pick one up. We don’t ask questions.
“I think everybody needs a little bit of help every once in a while, and how many of us outgrow [coats] all the time.”
“Anything to help somebody,” Randy added.
Bettinna said people have even taken a jacket, then brought one from home for someone else.
“I have had people that find a coat on there they like and they say, ‘I’m going to take this, but I’m going to bring you one back,’ and sure enough they will,” she said.
Just last week, someone took a camouflage jacket off the rack outside but promised to bring another coat in return.
The Cogers have been married for 25 years. Randy’s father, Richard, built the store in the 1990s. It operated as Surplus City until Randy and Bettinna bought the business in 2013.
The name changed to Coger’s Surplus a year later.
The idea for giving away coats was born out of seeing a need in the community.
“These kids that were walking after school, they were cold,” Bettinna said. “They’d come in and just buy some time, they’d be rubbing their hands and blowing on their hands that they were cold. We just decided to put (the rack of coats) out there.”
The couple works on the coat drive together and have been together long enough to finish each other’s sentences.
Bettinna said, “There are several people in our community,” and without missing a beat, Randy said, “That can use a coat.”
Although a coat is a temporary need, Bettinna said sometimes it’s more than that.
“There’s been a lot of times I’ve seen the kids, they’ll get it and then I’ll see them a couple of weeks later, he’s still wearing it. He obviously either liked it or he didn’t have one.”
If you need a coat, look at the rack near the main entrance to the store.
If you can donate coats or hoodies, especially in children’s sizes, simply take the items to the store.
