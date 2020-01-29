Couple honored for work in St. Paul

The Madison County Library Board Monday recognized the dedication of a St. Paul couple who have become familiar faces to St. Paul library patrons.
Bonnie and Covington Rodgers have worked as volunteers or employees at the St. Paul library since 2012. Bonnie served as the library’s director from January 2012 to mid-2018, while Covington worked as a volunteer during those years. When Bonnie stepped away from the director’s role, Covington assumed it and served as director through January this year.
The couple oversaw expansion at the St. Paul branch and the development of well-received programs for the community.
“This board really appreciates your hard work and dedication,” said MCL board member Dena James, a sentiment echoed by the other board members. Sabine Schmidt will be the new director of the library at St. Paul beginning Feb. 1.
The board reviewed balances remaining in the nearly 50 line-items of the 2019 budgets for each library branch, then reallocated balances with some adjustments into the three libraries’ 2020 budgets. The Madison County Library offers services in Huntsville, Kingston and St. Paul.
Directors of the Huntsville and Kingston libraries sought and received approval from the board for expenditures for their respective libraries.
Stacy Evans requested $5,011 for a new security system at the Huntsville library. Eleven high-quality security cameras will be placed around the outside and inside of the library in Huntsville, she said.
Linda Davidson requested $1,329 for new rugs, a roll-around table for a laptop, a scanner and other items at the Kingston library. Expenditures of more than $500 must be approved by the MCL board.
Evans reported that the Huntsville library received a $3,000 donation from Jonathan Formanek. She said they are still considering how to use this gift.
The Huntsville library had the highest circulation numbers of not only the three libraries in this county, but also in the two-county system of Madison and Carroll counties.
For Kingston, Davidson reported on continuing programs presented for the community, which in October included flu shots administered by a Madison County Health Unit nurse.
For St. Paul, Covington Rodgers reported that circulation was down a bit for the last quarter. The library continues to host programs, one of which welcomed families of the area’s early homesteaders.
Rodgers confirmed that the county building housing the library has a leak where the library’s roof meets another roof that covers a deck. MCL board member Bill Horrell pointed out that the county should pay for those repairs as the county owns the building.
Johnice Dominick, director of CAMALS (Carroll and Madison Library System), reported that Library2Go usage is up 14.75 percent and book circulations are down 5.4 percent, mostly because of more DVD use.
She reported that system processing of new materials is going slowly. In 2019, each library received 100 new children’s books through the Brownstone Book Fund gift, all of which must be covered for library use and catalogued in the system.
Many DVDs were received in 2019, too, she said. The system has only one employee for that job. Dominick reported that newly issued library cards bear the new design that celebrates the system’s 20th anniversary.
It is a colorful picture of people hiking on a mountain of books.
She reminded everyone that current card holders can get the new card for $1, the usual cost of replacement cards. Dominick reported that the system’s fall fundraising letter brought in $12,280 in donations.
Each library is supported by “Friends of” their library to augment county support with volunteers and private donations.
For Kingston, Horrell gave a progress report on the feed store library annex.
Friends of the Kingston library purchased the old feed store north of the Kingston library in 2019 and have been remodeling it with more than $10,000 raised in the community, plus a $10,000 grant.
The project is nearing completion with a hoped-for open date this spring. The building will provide a restroom for the library in addition to much-needed space for yoga, tai chi, lectures, music and poetry performances, other community events, and storage.
For St. Paul, Covington Rodgers reported that two recipe-sharing potlucks hosted by their Friends were well received and that a third was scheduled.
The MCL board adopted CAMAL’s social medial policy directed at staff members of all six system libraries. The policy does not attempt to control staff members’ posts on their own sites. However, if a person has noted library affiliation on social media, any posts that “are inflammatory or display bigotry of any kind, or contain threatening words or calls to violent action” may result in personnel action.
All three Madison County Libraries will be closed Wednesday, March 11, as all employees attend Red Cross CPR training in Berryville that morning and an all-staff meeting in the afternoon.
The next meeting of the Madison County Library Board is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, April 27.
