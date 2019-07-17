July 24, 1969: Moon Walkers Due Home Today (Thurs.)

Note: The following is an article that ran in the July 24, 1969, edition of The Record, regarding the moon landing of Apollo 11.
HOUSTON — The first men to land on the moon rocketed away from their lunar base Monday and linked up with the orbiting command ship that is to bring them back to earth. Due to land today, Thursday in the pacific.
The blastoff ended 21 hours and 37 minutes on the moon for Neil A. Armstrong, 38, the civilian commander of Apollo 11, and Air Force Col. Edwin E. (Buzz) Aldrin, Jr., 39, the copilot.
The astronauts jettisoned Eagle, the craft that carried two of them to the lunar surface and back, two hours ahead of schedule.
Since Armstrong and Aldrin had left the LM, it was unnecessary to keep the two craft linked any longer. Their early exit advanced the flight plan, controllers said.
There were some brief and unexplained trouble during docking, with Columbia pilot Air Force Lt. Cal. Michael Collins reporting the Eagle was jerking around during docking and cryptic words about Eagle's position control thrusters.
But at 4:35 p.m. (CDT), Armstrong and Aldrin in Eagle and Collins in Columbia were locked together nose to nose, three minutes later than planned.
The astronauts did not explain their remarks, which indicated wobbing during linkup, even to ground controllers before they passed behind the moon. However, flight directors said they were reassured by control panels that showed no signs of difficulty.
The space agency offered a tentative explanation: As Collins moved in and inserted Columbia's docking probe into Eagle and docked, he didn't realize for a moment that they were together. He tried to pull his ship back to test the connection. At that moment a thruster on Eagle fired briefly.
The result was a loud noise as the two vehicles wobbed together.
"That was a funny one," Collins told the Eagle pilots. "You know I didn't feel it thud. And I thought things were pretty steady. I went to retract there and that's when all hell broke loose. Boy, you guys appeared to be jerking around a little bit."
Aldrin cut in to say through the scratchy communications "That thrust * * * it apparently wasn't committed."
"I was sure busy there for a couple of seconds," Collins replied.
Before re-entering the command ship Armstrong and Aldrin had to vacuum sweep their space suits and the inside of their lunar lander to remove as much moon dust as possible. Scientiest doubt there are any germs on the moon, but have taken precautions to hold down contamination in the event they do exist.
The liftoff from the moon came at 12:54 p.m. (CDT) with the firing of the landing craft's ascent engine.
"You're cleared for takeoff," mission control told the two astronauts.
"Roger, understand, we're No. 1 on the runway," Armstrong replied from the craft resting on the moon's Sea of Tranquility.
If the 3,500-pound-thrust rocket had failed to fire, the two men would have been stranded on the moon to die when their oxygen ran out.
However, the engine fired on time and at full thrust, lifting the vehicle straight up and then into a long orbital path toward a rendezvous with the command ship.
Minutes later, Armstrong reported, "The Eagle is back in orbit, having left Tranquility Base and leaving behind a replica from our Appolo 11 patchwith an olive branch."
"Roger," said mission control. "The whole world is proud of you."
After docking, Armstrong and Aldrin crawled through the connecting tunnel to rejoin Collins in the command ship. The hatch was shut and the lunar module jettisoned.
The three astronauts then stowed their gear and prepared for the firing of the spacecraft's main rocket at 11:57 p.m. to break away from the moon's gravitational grip and head for earth.
After firing spaceship engine 11:57 a.m. to start the return trip, Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins are to get a day of rest with little activity scheduled.
A ten hour sleep period was to begin at 1:32 a.m.
The main spaceship engine will be triggered at 4:59 p.m. today, if needed, to adjust flight path on a more perfect course toward earth.
A telecast is planned from 8:02 to 8:17 p.m., probably showing earth and views inside the command ship.
A ten-hour rest period will begin at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday.
Behind them, on the site of the first moon landing, was the descent stage of the lunar module, with its four spindley legs planted on the powdery surface. Around it, like clutter left by some campers, were the cameras, walking boots, equipment boxes, an aluminum pole, two back packs, urine bags and other equipment the astronauts had pitched out to lighten their load for liftoff.
When the heavy back packs were tossed out, their impact on the surface was detected by the seismometers at the site. Transmission of the data encourage scientists here, who will monitor the seismometers to pick up signs of moonquakes and other surface activity.
The site was also marked by an American flag and a tiny silicon disk bearing the messages of 73 heads of state.
Armstrong's and Aldrin's landing on the moon Sunday was the dramatic climax of the $24 billion Apollo project.
While on the moon, they spent two hours and 21 minutes outside the landing craft, walking, hopping, setting up scientific experiments and collecting soil and rock samples.
The Record's archives are available digitally on Newspapers.com. Subscribe there and view our past editions by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.