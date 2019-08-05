Watson Primary Kindergarten
8 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
1 4-ounce bottle of Elmer’s White School Glue (no blue glue)
4 Boxes of 24 crayons
School Scissors (rounded blunt end, NO SHARP POINTS)
2 Watercolors
1 Clipboard
1 12-pack of #2 pencils (NO FAT PENCILS)
1 Cloth/nylon pencil pouch (3-hole)
Small school box
1 Package of 4 Expo markers
1 Primary journal (Primary journal – half page lined)
1 Big pink pearl eraser
1 3-Prong plastic folder
2 Boxes of Kleenex
3 Clorox Wipes
1 1” Binder
* No backpacks on wheels.
* Please label all supplies with a permanent marker! If you are not able to find the Primary Composition notebooks, they will be available for purchase at Open House.
Watson Primary 1st Grade
8 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
4 Boxes of 24 crayons
Scissors
3 packages of yellow #2 pencils (NO DECORATIVE
PENCILS) Ticonderoga pencils recommended
3 Clear view white 3-ring binders (1 inch)
1 Box of tissues
2 Clorox Wipes
2 Jumbo Erasers
2 4-pack of Expo markers (LARGE)
2 Composition notebooks (1-Primary (half-page lined) and 1-regular lined)
Small School Box
1 3-ring binder pencil pouch
* No backpacks on wheels.
* Please label all supplies with a permanent marker! If you are not able to find the Primary Composition notebooks, they will be available for purchase at Open House.
Watson Primary 2nd Grade
1 Backpack. Backpack CAN NOT have wheels
1 Box of Kleenex
1 container of Clorox Wipe
2nd Grade is asking for a $20 supply fee for the student’s supplies this year. This fee will need to be paid to the 2nd grade teacher at Open House or on the 1st day of school.
Huntsville Intermediate 3rd Grade
1 pair of scissors (pointed tip, big kid scissors)
2 Boxes of cap erasers
2 1-inch binders (with clear cover)
4 Boxes of 24 crayons
2 Boxes of Crayola Bold markers
1 Package of wide-ruled notebook paper
2 Packages of tab dividers (5-count)
6 Glue sticks
2 24-count packages wooden pencils (Brand: Ticonderoga)
8 Chisel point dry erase markers
1 3-hole plastic folder with pockets (NO prongs)
1 canvas pencil pouch with 3 holes for use in binder (This will be used for a reading group, so please make sure it’s big enough to hold a book.)
3 Composition notebooks
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 containers of Clorox wipes
$5 Science Fee per student
Girls: Cardstock Paper
Boys: Colored Copy Paper (NOT construction paper)
* Please do not label supplies.
Huntsville Intermediate 4th Grade
4 Boxes of #2 plain pencils (Ticonderoga recommended)
1 Package of loose leaf paper (wide)
1 Pair of scissors
1 Pack of 4 glue sticks
2-3 Boxes of tissues
2 Containers of disinfectant wipes
1 Pack of 4 Expo Markers (black)
1 Package of 12ct colored pencils
1 Pencil pouch (with holes to put in agenda)
1 Composition notebook
1 2-pack of highlighters
2 of the 1” 3-ring binders
2 of the plastic three prong folders with pockets (1 purple for Monday, 1 color of choice)
1 set of 8 tab dividers
Huntsville Intermediate 5th Grade
3 3-ring binders (1 inch)
2 Pocket folders with brads
Tab Dividers - 1 package of 8
3 Boxes #2 pencils
1 Package loose leaf paper
2 Composition notebooks
1 Package index cards
Zippered pencil pouch
Scissors
Glue Sticks
Expo Markers (black)
Tissues (Girls)
Clorox wipes (Boys)
$5 Science Fee
Huntsville Middle 6th Grade
Please keep in mind that materials may need to be replaced during the year. Effort has been made to keep this list at a minimum.
Pencils (will be needed daily and replenished throughout the year)
Erasers (will be needed daily and replenished throughout the year)
Paper (will be needed daily and replenished throughout the year)
4 Composition Notebooks (1 each for Literacy, Math, Science and Social Studies)
4 1-inch binders (1 each for Literacy, Math, Science and Social Studies)
2 Boxes of Kleenex (or other brand of facial tissue)
1 Container of disinfectant wipes
1 Pair of earbuds or headphones
Class fee of $10 -per Handbook
Your child will be taking 6 “wheel” classes that will change every 6 weeks. The following are needed for each class. It is possible that the same supplies could be used for multiple classes.
Band and Choir: 1 1” binder and dividers
EAST: 1 1” binder and dividers
Huntsville Middle 7th Grade
English
1” Notebook
Dividers
Lined notebook paper
Math
Calculator: TI-30x (optional, keep at home)
1 1” 3-ring binder
Science
1 1” 3-ring binder
Composition Book
Colored Pencils
Pencils
Tissues
Social Studies
1 - 1” 3-ring binder
Lined Paper
Pencils
Art
Colored Pencils
Art Fee $4
FCSI | Exploring Personal Finance
1 - 1” 3-ring binder
P.E.
Dress-out in T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes
Music Appreciation
Folder with pockets and prongs
East
1” 3-ring binder
Binder dividers (5)
Flash Drive (16g)
Choir
1 - 1” 3-ring binder
Binder dividers
Pens/pencils
General Supplies
Lined Paper
Pencils
Red Pens
Highlighter
$10 School fee (To be paid in office)
Tissues
Huntsville Middle 8th Grade
English
1” Binder with lined paper
Highlighters (pink/blue/green/yellow)
Paper and pencils
Box of tissues
Clorox wipes
Small Expo markers
Math
1 1” 3-ring binder
Graph paper
Lined paper
Pencils
Algebra
1 4-pack of AAA Batteries
Science
1 1” 3-ring binder with lined paper
Composition book
Spiral notebook
Dry erase marker (any color)
Folder with pockets
Colored pencils
Tissues
Art
Colored pencils
Regular art fee $4
P.E.
Dress-out in T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes
Music Appreciation
Folder with pockets and prongs
Career Development
2 1” binders
Computer Technology
1/2” 3-ring binder
Social Studies
3-ring binder with lined paper
Binder dividers (5)
Pencils
East
1” 3-ring binder
Binder dividers (5)
Pens/pencils
Flash drive (16g)
Choir
1 1” 3-ring binder
Binder dividers
Pens/pencils
General Supplies
Lined paper
Pencils
Red Pens
Highlighter
$10 school fee (to be paid in office)
St. Paul Elementary
Kindergarten
* Please do not label supplies.
8 Elmer’s glue sticks
4 Boxes of 24 Crayons
2 Packages of 4-count Expo markers
1 1” binder (clear plastic front pockets
2 boxes of tissues
1 75-count container of Clorox wipes
2 3-prong plastic folders (solid colors)
2 Composition notebooks
1 Watercolor paints with brush (Prang/Crayola brand)
1 Package of Markers (Prang/Crayola brand)
3 boxes of #2 yellow pencils (no novelty)
1 Plastic supply box
Backback - no wheels
St. Paul Elementary
1st, 2nd and 3rd Grade
* Please do not label supplies.
2 1” binders (clear plastic front pocket)
3 boxes of #2 yellow pencils (no novelty)
2 Packages of cap erasers
2 Boxes of crayons
2 Packages of black dry erase markers
1 Bottle of Elmer’s glue
3 Boxes of tissues
1 Water Color paints with brush (Prang/Crayola brand) PLEASE LABEL
1 Package of markers (Prang/Crayola brand)
1 75-count container of Clorox wipes
2 One-subject wide-ruled spiral notebooks (1st Grade - yellow, 2nd Grade - red, 3rd Grade - blue)
1 Composition Notebook
Backback - no wheels
St. Paul Elementary
4th, 5th, and 6th Grade
2 3-ring binders (1 1/2-inch or 2-inch) with clear pocket on front
4 Composition notebooks
4 Packages of #2 pencils
1 Pencil pouch
2 Packages of cap erasers
1 Box of colored pencils
3 Boxes of tissues
3 Packages of loose leaf paper
2 Packages of dividers for binder (5 tabs)
1 Package of red pens (12 pack)
2 Clorox/antibacterial wipes
St. Paul Elementary
7th and 8th Grade
1 1” 3-ring binder
1 Set of 8 divider tabs
4 Packs of loose leaf paper
4 Packages of #2 pencils
1 Composition notebook
1 Package of markers
1 Package of cap erasers
1 Package of index cards
1 Box of Kleenex
1 Container of Clorox/antibacterial wipes
2 Pocket folders with 3-hole punch (can fit in a binder)
Kingston GT Supply List
1 Box of 24 Crayola crayons
1 Package of #2 pencils (no mechanical)
1 Large eraser, 1 package pencil top erasers
Glue (bottle and sticks)
1 Package of colored markers
1 Package of assorted construction paper
Kingston High School (7-12)
ENGLISH: Composition or single subject notebook
1 package of #2 pencils
1 Package pencil top erasers
SCIENCE: Composition notebook, spiral notebook,
earbuds/headphones
MATH: 1 subject or composition notebook, graph paper,
1 package of pencils
AG: 2-inch binder for each Ag class
HISTORY: College ruled 200-300 sheet spiral notebook
(not loose leaf) and blue or black ink pens
FACS: One 3-prong folder and one 1” 3-ring white clear-view binder for each FACS class
8 Plastic pocket folders with holes for binder
HISTORY: College ruled 300 sheets spiral notebook
ECONOMICS 9th grade: Earbuds/headphones
BUSINESS: 3-prong folder, 3-ring binder, earbuds/headphones
1 Package of loose leaf paper
1 Package of highlighters
Sturdy backpack (no wheels)
DLC: Earbuds
