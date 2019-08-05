Watson Primary Kindergarten

8 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

1 4-ounce bottle of Elmer’s White School Glue (no blue glue) 

4 Boxes of 24 crayons

School Scissors (rounded blunt end, NO SHARP POINTS) 

2 Watercolors

1 Clipboard

1 12-pack of #2 pencils (NO FAT PENCILS)

1 Cloth/nylon pencil pouch (3-hole)

 Small school box

1 Package of 4 Expo markers

1 Primary journal (Primary journal – half page lined)

1 Big pink pearl eraser

1 3-Prong plastic folder

2 Boxes of Kleenex

3 Clorox Wipes

1 1” Binder

* No backpacks on wheels.

* Please label all supplies with a permanent marker! If you are not able to find the Primary Composition notebooks, they will be available for purchase at Open House.

Watson Primary 1st Grade

8 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

4 Boxes of 24 crayons

Scissors

3 packages of yellow #2 pencils (NO DECORATIVE

PENCILS) Ticonderoga pencils recommended

3 Clear view white 3-ring binders (1 inch)

1 Box of tissues

2 Clorox Wipes

2 Jumbo Erasers

2 4-pack of Expo markers (LARGE)

2 Composition notebooks (1-Primary (half-page lined) and 1-regular lined)

Small School Box

1 3-ring binder pencil pouch

* No backpacks on wheels.

* Please label all supplies with a permanent marker! If you are not able to find the Primary Composition notebooks, they will be available for purchase at Open House.

Watson Primary 2nd Grade

1 Backpack. Backpack CAN NOT have wheels

1 Box of Kleenex

1 container of Clorox Wipe 

2nd Grade is asking for a $20 supply fee for the student’s supplies this year. This fee will need to be paid to the 2nd grade teacher at Open House or on the 1st day of school.

Huntsville Intermediate 3rd Grade 

1 pair of scissors (pointed tip, big kid scissors)

2 Boxes of cap erasers

2 1-inch binders (with clear cover)

4 Boxes of 24 crayons

2 Boxes of Crayola Bold markers

1 Package of wide-ruled notebook paper

2 Packages of tab dividers (5-count)

6 Glue sticks

2 24-count packages wooden pencils (Brand: Ticonderoga)

8 Chisel point dry erase markers

1 3-hole plastic folder with pockets (NO prongs)

1 canvas pencil pouch with 3 holes for use in binder (This will be used for a reading group, so please make sure it’s big enough to hold a book.) 

3 Composition notebooks

2 boxes of Kleenex 

2 containers of Clorox wipes 

$5 Science Fee per student

Girls: Cardstock Paper 

Boys: Colored Copy Paper (NOT construction paper) 

* Please do not label supplies.

Huntsville Intermediate 4th Grade

4 Boxes of #2 plain pencils (Ticonderoga recommended) 

1 Package of loose leaf paper (wide)

1 Pair of scissors 

1 Pack of 4 glue sticks

2-3 Boxes of tissues 

2 Containers of disinfectant wipes

1 Pack of 4 Expo Markers (black) 

1 Package of 12ct colored pencils

1 Pencil pouch (with holes to put in agenda)

1 Composition notebook

1 2-pack of highlighters 

2 of the 1” 3-ring binders

2 of the plastic three prong folders with pockets (1 purple for Monday, 1 color of choice) 

1 set of 8 tab dividers

Huntsville Intermediate 5th Grade

3 3-ring binders (1 inch)

2 Pocket folders with brads

Tab Dividers - 1 package of 8 

3 Boxes #2 pencils

1 Package loose leaf paper

2 Composition notebooks

1 Package index cards

Zippered pencil pouch

Scissors

Glue Sticks

Expo Markers (black) 

Tissues (Girls)

Clorox wipes (Boys) 

$5 Science Fee

Huntsville Middle 6th Grade

Please keep in mind that materials may need to be replaced during the year. Effort has been made to keep this list at a minimum.

Pencils (will be needed daily and replenished throughout the year)

Erasers (will be needed daily and replenished throughout the year)

Paper (will be needed daily and replenished throughout the year)

4 Composition Notebooks (1 each for Literacy, Math, Science and Social Studies)

4 1-inch binders (1 each for Literacy, Math, Science and Social Studies)

2 Boxes of Kleenex (or other brand of facial tissue)

1 Container of disinfectant wipes

1 Pair of earbuds or headphones

Class fee of $10 -per Handbook

Your child will be taking 6 “wheel” classes that will change every 6 weeks. The following are needed for each class. It is possible that the same supplies could be used for multiple classes. 

Band and Choir: 1 1” binder and dividers

EAST: 1 1” binder and dividers

Huntsville Middle 7th Grade

English

1” Notebook

Dividers

Lined notebook paper 

Math

Calculator: TI-30x (optional, keep at home) 

1 1” 3-ring binder

Science

1 1” 3-ring binder 

Composition Book

Colored Pencils

Pencils

Tissues 

Social Studies

1 - 1” 3-ring binder

Lined Paper 

Pencils

Art

Colored Pencils

Art Fee $4 

FCSI | Exploring Personal Finance

1 - 1” 3-ring binder

P.E. 

Dress-out in T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes

Music Appreciation

Folder with pockets and prongs

East

1” 3-ring binder

Binder dividers (5)

Flash Drive (16g)

Choir

1 - 1” 3-ring binder

Binder dividers

Pens/pencils

General Supplies

Lined Paper

Pencils

Red Pens

Highlighter 

$10 School fee (To be paid in office) 

Tissues

Huntsville Middle 8th Grade

English

1” Binder with lined paper

Highlighters (pink/blue/green/yellow)

Paper and pencils

Box of tissues

Clorox wipes

Small Expo markers

Math

1 1” 3-ring binder

Graph paper

Lined paper

Pencils

Algebra

1 4-pack of AAA Batteries 

Science 

1 1” 3-ring binder with lined paper

Composition book

Spiral notebook 

Dry erase marker (any color)

Folder with pockets 

Colored pencils

Tissues

Art

Colored pencils

Regular art fee $4

P.E.

Dress-out in T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes 

Music Appreciation

Folder with pockets and prongs 

Career Development

2 1” binders 

Computer Technology

1/2” 3-ring binder

Social Studies

3-ring binder with lined paper

Binder dividers (5)

Pencils

East

1” 3-ring binder

Binder dividers (5)

Pens/pencils

Flash drive (16g) 

Choir

1 1” 3-ring binder

Binder dividers 

Pens/pencils

General Supplies 

Lined paper

Pencils

Red Pens

Highlighter

$10 school fee (to be paid in office)

  

St. Paul Elementary

Kindergarten 

* Please do not label supplies.

8 Elmer’s glue sticks

4 Boxes of 24 Crayons

2 Packages of 4-count Expo markers

1 1” binder (clear plastic front pockets 

2 boxes of tissues 

1 75-count container of Clorox wipes 

2 3-prong plastic folders (solid colors) 

2 Composition notebooks

1 Watercolor paints with brush (Prang/Crayola brand)

1 Package of Markers (Prang/Crayola brand)

3 boxes of #2 yellow pencils (no novelty)

1 Plastic supply box 

Backback - no wheels

St. Paul Elementary

1st, 2nd and 3rd Grade

* Please do not label supplies. 

2 1” binders (clear plastic front pocket)

3 boxes of #2 yellow pencils (no novelty) 

2 Packages of cap erasers

2 Boxes of crayons 

2 Packages of black dry erase markers 

1 Bottle of Elmer’s glue 

3 Boxes of tissues

1 Water Color paints with brush (Prang/Crayola brand) PLEASE LABEL 

1 Package of markers (Prang/Crayola brand) 

1 75-count container of Clorox wipes 

2 One-subject wide-ruled spiral notebooks (1st Grade - yellow, 2nd Grade - red, 3rd Grade - blue)

1 Composition Notebook

Backback - no wheels

  

St. Paul Elementary

4th, 5th, and 6th Grade 

2 3-ring binders (1 1/2-inch or 2-inch) with clear pocket on front

4 Composition notebooks

4 Packages of #2 pencils

1 Pencil pouch

2 Packages of cap erasers

1 Box of colored pencils

3 Boxes of tissues

3 Packages of loose leaf paper

2 Packages of dividers for binder (5 tabs) 

1 Package of red pens (12 pack) 

2 Clorox/antibacterial wipes

St. Paul Elementary 

7th and 8th Grade 

1 1” 3-ring binder

1 Set of 8 divider tabs

4 Packs of loose leaf paper

4 Packages of #2 pencils

1 Composition notebook 

1 Package of markers

1 Package of cap erasers 

1 Package of index cards

1 Box of Kleenex

1 Container of Clorox/antibacterial wipes

2 Pocket folders with 3-hole punch (can fit in a binder)

Kingston GT Supply List

1 Box of 24 Crayola crayons

1 Package of #2 pencils (no mechanical)

1 Large eraser, 1 package pencil top erasers

Glue (bottle and sticks) 

1 Package of colored markers

1 Package of assorted construction paper

Kingston High School (7-12)

ENGLISH: Composition or single subject notebook

1 package of #2 pencils

1 Package pencil top erasers

SCIENCE: Composition notebook, spiral notebook, 

earbuds/headphones 

MATH: 1 subject or composition notebook, graph paper, 

1 package of pencils 

AG: 2-inch binder for each Ag class

HISTORY: College ruled 200-300 sheet spiral notebook 

(not loose leaf) and blue or black ink pens

FACS: One 3-prong folder and one 1” 3-ring white clear-view binder for each FACS class

8 Plastic pocket folders with holes for binder

HISTORY: College ruled 300 sheets spiral notebook

ECONOMICS 9th grade: Earbuds/headphones 

BUSINESS: 3-prong folder, 3-ring binder, earbuds/headphones

1 Package of loose leaf paper 

1 Package of highlighters

Sturdy backpack (no wheels)

DLC: Earbuds

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.